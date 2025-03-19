Fingerprint Blog

reCAPTCHAs have dominated bot detection tools for decades, but they don’t work anymore. Learn what you can do to detect bots without outdated tools.
Learn how to combat cart abandonment and improve the guest checkout experience. Plus, we'll walk through how to detect returning guests with Fingerprint.
Learn how device intelligence helps provide a smooth login experience that boosts customer retention & growth for banks and fintechs.
While AI agents dominate headlines, their challenges mean bots still reign for fraud risks. Stop fraudsters with good bot detection tools.
Discover the power of device fingerprinting for Android devices with Fingerprint's device intelligence platform.
Discover new Fingerprint features to gain deeper insights, optimize billing, and enhance fraud detection.
Learn how Glovo uses Fingerprint to stop fake accounts and bots.
Learn how device intelligence gives you the geolocation data needed to comply with Brazil's new online betting rules.
Discover how to detect true user locations so you can prevent regional pricing fraud and ensure fair pricing, even when users have their VPNs turned on.
Learn about the common types of crypto fraud — and how Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) can use device intelligence to detect and prevent fraud.
Putting money in fraudsters’ hands is bad for business. Learn how fraud impacts new product signups, loan origination, and transaction thresholds, and how fintechs can prevent it.
Learn how fintech companies can protect against social engineering attacks, with real-world examples, prevention strategies, and code snippets.
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