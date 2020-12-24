Fingerprint Blog

Get an on-demand Smart Signals guided tour now from our recent webinar. Watch the webinar recording.

Browser fingerprinting
December 24, 2020

The Beginner’s Guide to Browser Fingerprinting for Fraud Detection

Browser fingerprinting is a type of fraud prevention that accurately identify users and flag fraudulent visitors through numerous identification signals. Learn more about how it works and how it’s implemented on today’s websites.

Android device fingerprinting
December 8, 2020

Life after ANDROID_ID: Android Identification via Device Fingerprinting

Device identification is essential to a mobile developer's toolkit for detecting and preventing fraud. Device fingerprinting is a powerful tool for Android developers to identify their users accurately. Learn how to use the Fingerprint Android library to future-proof your application security.

