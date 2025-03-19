Fingerprint Blog

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Gif showing reCAPTCHA failed verification
March 19, 2025

Bots can now beat reCAPTCHAs every time. What's next?

reCAPTCHAs have dominated bot detection tools for decades, but they don’t work anymore. Learn what you can do to detect bots without outdated tools.

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Evelyn Chea
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March 18, 2025

Tutorial: Reducing cart abandonment & improving the guest experience

Learn how to combat cart abandonment and improve the guest checkout experience. Plus, we'll walk through how to detect returning guests with Fingerprint.

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Martin Capodici
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March 17, 2025

The top 3 impacts of a poor login experience in fintech & banking — and how to fix them

Learn how device intelligence helps provide a smooth login experience that boosts customer retention & growth for banks and fintechs.

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Evelyn Chea
Stylized robot on dark background.
March 12, 2025

Don't let AI agent hype fool you — bots are still the biggest risks

While AI agents dominate headlines, their challenges mean bots still reign for fraud risks. Stop fraudsters with good bot detection tools.

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Evelyn Chea
Android device fingerprinting
March 5, 2025

Android device identification made simple & trustworthy

Discover the power of device fingerprinting for Android devices with Fingerprint's device intelligence platform.

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Leena Sudhakar
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March 3, 2025

Product update: New features to help you gain deeper insights, avoid unnecessary billing & more

Discover new Fingerprint features to gain deeper insights, optimize billing, and enhance fraud detection.

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Carley Stugelmayer
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February 27, 2025

Webinar recap: How Glovo uses device intelligence to spot and stop fraudsters and bots

Learn how Glovo uses Fingerprint to stop fake accounts and bots.

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Evelyn Chea
Image show gambling chips and cards in colors of Brazil flag
February 26, 2025

How online gambling companies can win at Brazil’s new anti-fraud laws

Learn how device intelligence gives you the geolocation data needed to comply with Brazil's new online betting rules.

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Evelyn Chea
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February 19, 2025

Tutorial: Outsmarting VPNs — prevent regional pricing fraud with true location detection

Discover how to detect true user locations so you can prevent regional pricing fraud and ensure fair pricing, even when users have their VPNs turned on.

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Keshia Rose
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February 18, 2025

Fighting fraud on centralized crypto exchanges (VASPs)

Learn about the common types of crypto fraud — and how Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) can use device intelligence to detect and prevent fraud.

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Catherine Woneis
Image for fraud impacts in fintech blog post
February 11, 2025

How fraud impacts fintech growth goals

Putting money in fraudsters’ hands is bad for business. Learn how fraud impacts new product signups, loan origination, and transaction thresholds, and how fintechs can prevent it.

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Evelyn Chea
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January 30, 2025

Social engineering for fintech companies: A guide to preventing attacks

Learn how fintech companies can protect against social engineering attacks, with real-world examples, prevention strategies, and code snippets.

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Evelyn Chea
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