Fingerprint Blog

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Blog image for RUX fintech webinar
May 9, 2025

Webinar recap: How fintechs balance friction & security for returning users

Learn how Sokin & Banc of California enhance the returning user experience without sacrificing security.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
Blog image for residential proxies announcement
May 8, 2025

Residential proxies: The hidden risk in your traffic — now detectable with Fingerprint

Residential proxies are a hidden threat in your traffic. Learn how Fingerprint can help you detect them to stop fraudsters before they can do harm.

Carley Stugelmayer photo
Carley Stugelmayer
Blog image for B2B RUX
May 6, 2025

How to improve B2B SaaS retention by optimizing the returning user experience

When you recognize returning users and remember how they like to use your B2B SaaS product, you can reduce customer churn.

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
A complex path with multiple barriers vs a simple and easy path to a target
April 30, 2025

How an awesome returning user experience can boost conversion rates

Smooth logins and personalization can make returning customers feel valued and more likely to buy. Learn how device intelligence can help.

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
Error on a handheld gaming console
April 25, 2025

How iGaming companies can reduce friction for trusted players

How device intelligence can keep players coming back to betting sites with faster, more personalized experiences

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
Image for remember my device tutorial
April 8, 2025

Tutorial: How to implement "remember my device" for MFA using Fingerprint

Improve user experience without sacrificing security. Learn how to add a "remember my device" option to MFA-protected logins using Fingerprint’s device intelligence.

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Martin Capodici
Velocity Signals image
April 4, 2025

Product update: Data-driven fraud detection with Velocity Signals

Velocity Signals counts important data points per visitor. Integrate this data into your risk-decisioning process when visitors engage with your site.

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Hany Katzevman
Image for recent devices tutorial
March 31, 2025

Tutorial: Power fraud detection with real-time user insights for Recent Devices pages

Learn how to integrate Fingerprint’s device intelligence platform to create informative “recent devices” pages with real-time user insights. Step-by-step tutorial with code snippets for seamless setup.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
Image for recent devices insights blog post
March 31, 2025

How to empower your users to stop account takeovers

Businesses invest heavily in account security. Discover how user-facing security insights and alerts can reinforce trust and provide an extra layer of protection by keeping users informed.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
Stylized image for improving RUX with device intelligence blog post
March 25, 2025

How to optimize your website to retain customers & drive revenue

Find out how you can optimize the returning user experience with improved user sign-in processes & personalization using device intelligence, even for anonymous visitors.

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
Image for gelocation regulatory compliance blog post
March 24, 2025

How to meet geolocation requirements for regulatory compliance

Complying with geographic restrictions can be a headache. Learn how device intelligence exposes location spoofing techniques, revealing users' true locations, and helps businesses meet regulatory requirements while avoiding penalties.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
Stylized image for RUX tutorial
March 20, 2025

The art of recognizing return users — without relying on cookies

Recognizing returning users, even without them logging in, lets you create personalized experiences that reduce friction and enhance engagement. Learn how accurate visitor identification can make every revisit feel seamless and welcoming.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
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