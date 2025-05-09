Fingerprint Blog

Learn how to integrate Fingerprint’s device intelligence platform to create informative “recent devices” pages with real-time user insights. Step-by-step tutorial with code snippets for seamless setup.
Complying with geographic restrictions can be a headache. Learn how device intelligence exposes location spoofing techniques, revealing users' true locations, and helps businesses meet regulatory requirements while avoiding penalties.
Recognizing returning users, even without them logging in, lets you create personalized experiences that reduce friction and enhance engagement. Learn how accurate visitor identification can make every revisit feel seamless and welcoming.