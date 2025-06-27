Fingerprint Blog

Allowing guest checkouts boosts conversion rates but also opens the door to repeated anonymous payment fraud. Learn how to detect and stop fraudsters while maintaining a seamless experience for legitimate shoppers.
Learn how the Events Search API enables your team to search historical visitor events within their own tools and workflows.
Fake accounts are easy to create and hard to catch. Learn how new account fraud works and see exactly how to stop it with Fingerprint’s device intelligence.
Gnoming leads to bonus abuse and matched betting. Learn how device intelligence can help you detect gnoming and multi-accounting.
Networks like Visa, Mastercard, JCB & UnionPay have different chargeback dispute procedures, but all accept device fingerprinting as strong evidence of first-party fraud.
Fake accounts are draining promo budgets and hurting growth in gaming and gambling. Learn what new account fraud looks like and how companies can prevent it.
Learn how Google’s new Device Recall API supports Android security and where it lacks depth for true fraud prevention.
New account fraud is a growing headache for fintechs and banks, but device intelligence can help detect fake sign-ups in real time.
See how the latest updates to Fingerprint makes it easier to dive deeper into real-time data so risk & fraud teams can act faster when it matters most.
Discover effective strategies to strengthen ID verification during registration. Learn how device intelligence enhances user verification and assesses fraud risk.
Chargebacks are even more painful under Visa's new rules. Learn what's changed and how you can stay below tightening chargeback ratios and enumeration thresholds.
Fingerprint's latest product updates enable enterprises to stop more fraud, identify more visitors & more. Dive into what's new in this blog post.
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