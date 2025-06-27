Fingerprint Blog

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How to stop guest checkout fraud blog image
June 27, 2025

Guest checkout fraud: How to stop repeat offenders

Allowing guest checkouts boosts conversion rates but also opens the door to repeated anonymous payment fraud. Learn how to detect and stop fraudsters while maintaining a seamless experience for legitimate shoppers.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
Event search API blog image
June 24, 2025

Filter smarter: A better way to investigate fraud with Search

Learn how the Events Search API enables your team to search historical visitor events within their own tools and workflows.

Crystal Yang photo
Crystal Yang
Prevent NAF tutorial blog image
June 23, 2025

What is new account fraud & how to prevent it

Fake accounts are easy to create and hard to catch. Learn how new account fraud works and see exactly how to stop it with Fingerprint’s device intelligence.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
Gnoming in gaming and gambling image
June 17, 2025

How to detect gnoming & multi-accounting in matched betting

Gnoming leads to bonus abuse and matched betting. Learn how device intelligence can help you detect gnoming and multi-accounting.

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Evelyn Chea
Image for credit card dispute by network blog
June 12, 2025

Chargeback dispute process by network: A complete breakdown

Networks like Visa, Mastercard, JCB & UnionPay have different chargeback dispute procedures, but all accept device fingerprinting as strong evidence of first-party fraud.

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
Image for NAF gaming & gambling blog post
June 11, 2025

How new account fraud drives bonus abuse & hurts growth in iGaming

Fake accounts are draining promo budgets and hurting growth in gaming and gambling. Learn what new account fraud looks like and how companies can prevent it.

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
Image for Google Device Recall API blog post
June 10, 2025

Why Google’s new “Device Recall” API is a step forward — but not the full solution

Learn how Google’s new Device Recall API supports Android security and where it lacks depth for true fraud prevention.

Carley Stugelmayer photo
Carley Stugelmayer
Image for how to prevent new account fraud for fintechs
June 2, 2025

New account fraud: How banks & fintechs can prevent it

New account fraud is a growing headache for fintechs and banks, but device intelligence can help detect fake sign-ups in real time.

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
Product update May 2025 blog image
May 28, 2025

Product update: A smarter, faster dashboard — explore events & filter with confidence

See how the latest updates to Fingerprint makes it easier to dive deeper into real-time data so risk & fraud teams can act faster when it matters most.

Crystal Yang photo
Crystal Yang
Image for initial registration identification blog
May 20, 2025

Using device intelligence to improve your ID verification during registration

Discover effective strategies to strengthen ID verification during registration. Learn how device intelligence enhances user verification and assesses fraud risk.

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Martin Capodici
Visa VAMP blog post image
May 15, 2025

How to use Compelling Evidence 3.0 and device intelligence to minimize penalties under Visa’s VAMP

Chargebacks are even more painful under Visa's new rules. Learn what's changed and how you can stay below tightening chargeback ratios and enumeration thresholds.

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
Quarterly updates gif default
May 14, 2025

Product update: Stop more fraud, identify more visitors & reduce noise

Fingerprint's latest product updates enable enterprises to stop more fraud, identify more visitors & more. Dive into what's new in this blog post.

Carley Stugelmayer photo
Carley Stugelmayer
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