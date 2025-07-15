Fingerprint Blog

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Signals to detect agentic commerce fraud
July 15, 2025

Signals to detect agentic commerce fraud

Learn what agentic commerce is, how AI agents are transforming online buying, and why detecting bots is critical for preventing payment fraud.

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
padlock on an orange background
July 10, 2025

TLS fingerprinting: What it is and how it works

TLS is a cryptographic protocol that encrypts internet traffic for online security. It aids in understanding network activity and preventing fraud.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
puzzle pieces that spell out JA3
July 10, 2025

The limits of JA3 fingerprinting: Why it fails at accurate device identification

Discover JA3 fingerprinting, its uses in device identification, its limitations, and what's needed for robust identification.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
cover image device intelligence explainer
July 9, 2025

What is device intelligence? An explainer guide

If you’ve never heard of device intelligence before, this deep dive explains what it is and what it takes to do it right

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
fingerprint illustration
July 9, 2025

Audio fingerprinting: What it is + how it works with Web API

Learn how audio fingerprinting, a highly stable browser fingerprinting technique, is used to uniquely identify visitors without cookies.

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Sergey Mostsevenko
Image for identity verification (IDV) blog
July 8, 2025

What is ID Verification (IDV) & how does it work?

Learn how ID Verifications (IDV) works, common challenges and limitations with implementation, and how to build a comprehensive strategy around it to prevent fraud

Alexander Goodwin photo
Alexander Goodwin
Fingerprint Pro query result
July 4, 2025

Browser fingerprinting techniques: 6 top methods explained

Understand how browser fingerprinting is changing visitor identification and fraud prevention without compromising privacy.

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
vpn-detection icon
July 3, 2025

How to detect a VPN to prevent fraud in 2026

Learn VPN detection methods including database validation, timezone mismatch, OS mismatch & more. Detecting VPNs better identify users and prevents fraud.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
cybersecurity icons on a black background
July 3, 2025

9 types of digital fingerprints to prevent fraud

Learn how 9 types of digital fingerprints help detect fraud, stop bots, and reduce false positives without disrupting real users.

Fingerprint photo
Fingerprint
radar
July 2, 2025

Device fingerprinting: What it is, how it works + examples

Learn how security teams use device fingerprinting to track users, uncover hidden threats, and shut down fraud before it starts.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
Image for Google IP Protection blog post
July 2, 2025

Google's IP Protection & fraud prevention: What businesses need to know

Google’s IP Protection will change the game for fraud detection, with impacts on how businesses identify website visitors. Learn how masked IPs make traditional fraud detection tools less effective & how device intelligence can fill the gap.

Valentin Vasilyev photo
Valentin Vasilyev
High Recall ID product update blog image
June 28, 2025

Turn returning users into loyal customers with High Recall ID

Learn how High Recall ID enables businesses to recognize more anonymous users and help increase conversions.

Crystal Yang photo
Crystal Yang
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