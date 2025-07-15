Fingerprint Blog

Learn what agentic commerce is, how AI agents are transforming online buying, and why detecting bots is critical for preventing payment fraud.
TLS is a cryptographic protocol that encrypts internet traffic for online security. It aids in understanding network activity and preventing fraud.
Discover JA3 fingerprinting, its uses in device identification, its limitations, and what's needed for robust identification.
If you’ve never heard of device intelligence before, this deep dive explains what it is and what it takes to do it right
Learn how audio fingerprinting, a highly stable browser fingerprinting technique, is used to uniquely identify visitors without cookies.
Learn how ID Verifications (IDV) works, common challenges and limitations with implementation, and how to build a comprehensive strategy around it to prevent fraud
Understand how browser fingerprinting is changing visitor identification and fraud prevention without compromising privacy.
Learn VPN detection methods including database validation, timezone mismatch, OS mismatch & more. Detecting VPNs better identify users and prevents fraud.
Learn how 9 types of digital fingerprints help detect fraud, stop bots, and reduce false positives without disrupting real users.
Learn how security teams use device fingerprinting to track users, uncover hidden threats, and shut down fraud before it starts.
Google’s IP Protection will change the game for fraud detection, with impacts on how businesses identify website visitors. Learn how masked IPs make traditional fraud detection tools less effective & how device intelligence can fill the gap.
Learn how High Recall ID enables businesses to recognize more anonymous users and help increase conversions.
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