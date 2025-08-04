Fingerprint Blog

Learn how to detect and block malicious web crawlers that steal data, overload servers, and enable fraud, without disrupting real users.
Learn how to secure your applications with TLS encryption, certificate pinning, HSTS, and device intelligence to stop MitM attacks targeting traffic and user sessions.
Survey fraud detection is essential for reliable data. Learn how to spot and prevent fake responses using device fingerprinting, bot detection, and behavioral analysis.
Discover Gartner's insights on "cyberfraud fusion" — the merging of fraud prevention and cybersecurity — and what it means for vendors and enterprises.
Location spoofing is a growing fraud tactic used to bypass geo restrictions, pricing, and compliance. Learn how to detect fake locations before they cause damage.
Friction isn’t always bad. Learn how adding well-placed user friction can improve security, reduce fraud, and even enhance the user experience.
Click farm fraud drains ad spend and skews engagement data. Learn the latest detection and prevention strategies to keep your campaigns clean.
In this blog post, we explain what free trial abuse consists of, how it impacts businesses, and how to prevent it — without increasing friction.
Explore how to create trusted password-free checkout flows by leveraging device intelligence to recognize returning users invisibly.
Avoid chargebacks automatically. Learn how Visa CE3.0 works and why fingerprinting gives merchants an edge many aren’t using.
Detect replay attacks in real time. Learn how Fingerprint’s Ingress Replay Protection flags reused payloads to expose hidden fraud attempts.
Bank fraud is evolving rapidly. Discover the most common attack types and how device intelligence empowers fraud teams to detect and stop threats in real time.
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