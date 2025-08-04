Fingerprint Blog

All Articles

Text: how to detect and block malicious web crawlers
August 4, 2025

How to detect and block malicious web crawlers in 2025

Learn how to detect and block malicious web crawlers that steal data, overload servers, and enable fraud, without disrupting real users.

Fingerprint photo
Fingerprint
two devices disconnected from an intermediate device
July 31, 2025

6 ways to prevent a man-in-the-middle (MitM) attack

Learn how to secure your applications with TLS encryption, certificate pinning, HSTS, and device intelligence to stop MitM attacks targeting traffic and user sessions.

Fingerprint photo
Fingerprint
How to detect online survey fraud and prevent fake responses
July 30, 2025

How to detect online survey fraud and prevent fake responses

Survey fraud detection is essential for reliable data. Learn how to spot and prevent fake responses using device fingerprinting, bot detection, and behavioral analysis.

Fingerprint photo
Fingerprint
Image for Gartner cyberfusion report
July 30, 2025

Fraud prevention & cybersecurity are consolidating: Key takeaways from the Gartner report

Discover Gartner's insights on "cyberfraud fusion" — the merging of fraud prevention and cybersecurity — and what it means for vendors and enterprises.

Alexander Goodwin photo
Alexander Goodwin
two locations pinpointed on a map
July 25, 2025

How to detect location spoofing and prevent fraud

Location spoofing is a growing fraud tactic used to bypass geo restrictions, pricing, and compliance. Learn how to detect fake locations before they cause damage.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
Image for how friction can help prevent fraud blog post
July 25, 2025

How adding user friction helps prevent fraud

Friction isn’t always bad. Learn how adding well-placed user friction can improve security, reduce fraud, and even enhance the user experience.

Martin Capodici photo
Martin Capodici
device farm charging
July 25, 2025

How to detect click farm fraud in 2025

Click farm fraud drains ad spend and skews engagement data. Learn the latest detection and prevention strategies to keep your campaigns clean.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
Image for free trial abuse prevention article
July 24, 2025

Free trial abuse: What it is, why it happens & how to stop it

In this blog post, we explain what free trial abuse consists of, how it impacts businesses, and how to prevent it — without increasing friction.

Alexander Goodwin photo
Alexander Goodwin
Blog image for password-free checkouts
July 22, 2025

How to optimize for password-free checkout experiences

Explore how to create trusted password-free checkout flows by leveraging device intelligence to recognize returning users invisibly.

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
image for visa compelling evidence 3.0 blog post
July 18, 2025

Visa Compelling Evidence 3.0: How device intelligence can save merchants millions

Avoid chargebacks automatically. Learn how Visa CE3.0 works and why fingerprinting gives merchants an edge many aren’t using.

Alexander Goodwin photo
Alexander Goodwin
ingress replay blog post image
July 17, 2025

Introducing Ingress Replay Protection

Detect replay attacks in real time. Learn how Fingerprint’s Ingress Replay Protection flags reused payloads to expose hidden fraud attempts.

Crystal Yang photo
Crystal Yang
facade of bank building
July 15, 2025

Bank fraud detection in 2025: The ultimate guide to prevention

Bank fraud is evolving rapidly. Discover the most common attack types and how device intelligence empowers fraud teams to detect and stop threats in real time.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
Previous PageNext Page