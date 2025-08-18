Fingerprint Blog

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4 techniques to prevent brute force attacks
August 18, 2025

4 techniques to prevent brute force attacks

Discover proven brute force attack prevention strategies to stop credential stuffing, end rate-limit abuse, and protect authentication endpoints.

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Fingerprint
whackamole game
August 15, 2025

Strategies to detect ban evasion in 2025

Ban evasion threatens platform safety and trust. Learn how fraud teams can detect and prevent users from circumventing bans with modern technical strategies.

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Fingerprint
line graph depicting spam user count
August 15, 2025

How to prevent spam accounts: 8 key techniques

Spam accounts threaten your platform’s data, security, and growth. Learn proven techniques — including device fingerprinting and real-time risk scoring — to stop spam before it starts.

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Fingerprint
Image for 2024 device intelligence by the numbers blog
August 14, 2025

2024 Device intelligence by the numbers

Explore 2024’s key device intelligence insights from Fingerprint, including VPN usage, bot traffic, incognito browsing, and unique device growth — and what they mean for fraud prevention.

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Evelyn Chea
Image for UK online safety act blog post
August 12, 2025

UK Online Safety Act compliance risks from VPN traffic

The UK’s Online Safety Act adds new compliance pressures for businesses. Learn how VPN detection can help you reduce risk without blocking legitimate users.

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Petr Palata
three mobile phones in a row
August 8, 2025

How to detect an Android rooted device

Rooted Android devices pose major fraud and security risks. Learn how to detect them, why they’re dangerous, and how to protect your app and users.

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Fingerprint
Image for client side vs. server side fingerprinting
August 8, 2025

Client-side vs. server-side fingerprinting to prevent account takeover

Client-side-only fingerprinting can’t block modern account takeover attacks. Discover how fraudsters exploit infostealers and browser tampering and why server-side device intelligence is critical.

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Keshia Rose
Image for agentic commerce explainer
August 6, 2025

What is agentic commerce? And how are fraudsters exploiting it?

Complete guide to agentic commerce: Discover use cases, growth potential, security risks, and how to protect your platform from malicious AI agents.

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Evelyn Chea
Account defender vs. Fingerprint: Why device intelligence provides greater coverage against fraud
August 6, 2025

Account defender vs. Fingerprint: Why device intelligence provides greater coverage against fraud

Compare two leading tools for account fraud prevention. Learn why persistent device ID and pre-login signals give Fingerprint the edge.

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Crystal Yang
Text: 4 Ways to Prevent SIM Swapping Attacks
August 5, 2025

4 ways to prevent SIM swapping attacks

How to prevent SIM swapping attacks with device fingerprinting, app-based 2FA, and layered security controls to protect users from mobile identity theft.

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Fingerprint
Image for Cloudflare pay-per-crawl blog post
August 5, 2025

Why Cloudflare's Pay-Per-Crawl alone won't stop AI agents

Cloudflare’s pay per crawl is a big step forward for content monetization, but it’s not enough on its own. Learn how pairing it with Fingerprint’s device intelligence closes the gaps and keeps your content protected from advanced bots and scrapers.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
Text: How to detect Tor traffic and block high-risk anonymity networks
August 5, 2025

How to detect Tor traffic & block high-risk anonymity networks

Learn how to detect and block Tor traffic using IP intelligence, device fingerprinting, and Smart Signals — without locking out legitimate privacy users.

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Fingerprint
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