Fingerprint Blog

Discover proven brute force attack prevention strategies to stop credential stuffing, end rate-limit abuse, and protect authentication endpoints.
Ban evasion threatens platform safety and trust. Learn how fraud teams can detect and prevent users from circumventing bans with modern technical strategies.
Spam accounts threaten your platform’s data, security, and growth. Learn proven techniques — including device fingerprinting and real-time risk scoring — to stop spam before it starts.
Explore 2024’s key device intelligence insights from Fingerprint, including VPN usage, bot traffic, incognito browsing, and unique device growth — and what they mean for fraud prevention.
The UK’s Online Safety Act adds new compliance pressures for businesses. Learn how VPN detection can help you reduce risk without blocking legitimate users.
Rooted Android devices pose major fraud and security risks. Learn how to detect them, why they’re dangerous, and how to protect your app and users.
Client-side-only fingerprinting can’t block modern account takeover attacks. Discover how fraudsters exploit infostealers and browser tampering and why server-side device intelligence is critical.
Complete guide to agentic commerce: Discover use cases, growth potential, security risks, and how to protect your platform from malicious AI agents.
Compare two leading tools for account fraud prevention. Learn why persistent device ID and pre-login signals give Fingerprint the edge.
How to prevent SIM swapping attacks with device fingerprinting, app-based 2FA, and layered security controls to protect users from mobile identity theft.
Cloudflare’s pay per crawl is a big step forward for content monetization, but it’s not enough on its own. Learn how pairing it with Fingerprint’s device intelligence closes the gaps and keeps your content protected from advanced bots and scrapers.
Learn how to detect and block Tor traffic using IP intelligence, device fingerprinting, and Smart Signals — without locking out legitimate privacy users.
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