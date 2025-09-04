Fingerprint Blog

Learn how payment authentication works, why it’s essential for stopping fraud, and how device intelligence can strengthen security without adding friction.
Detect fraud faster with Proximity ID — Fingerprint’s new location-based signal that links co-located mobile devices and enhances device identification accuracy.
AI agents are reshaping fraud. Learn how to detect them using device intelligence and Smart Signals—without adding friction for real users.
Learn how to detect iCloud Private Relay traffic using IP range checks, header analysis, and device intelligence — without blocking legitimate users.
How to detect anti-detect browsers using advanced fingerprinting, behavioral signals, and TLS analysis. Spot spoofed sessions fraudsters use to hide.
Learn how the Comet prompt injection incident exposed new risks in AI-powered browsers — and what fraud prevention teams must do to protect users.
Password sharing drains revenue, skews analytics, and weakens security. Learn five proven ways to detect and prevent account sharing without hurting the user experience.
High-activity devices are a major fraud signal. Learn how to detect them using persistent identifiers and Smart Signals—before they trigger scaled abuse.
reCAPTCHA alternatives for developers — discover privacy-first, accessible, and non-intrusive bot prevention options that improve user experience and compliance.
Embedded browsers like webviews and Chrome Custom Tabs make mobile flows fast to launch, but create session and fraud challenges. Learn how Fingerprint’s device intelligence can help you recognize users and maintain secure, seamless experiences.
Fingerprint marks 10+ years of device intelligence with record ARR growth and new breakthroughs in bot, proxy, and AI agent detection.
Impossible travel detection spots suspicious logins that occur too quickly between distant locations. Learn how it works and how to strengthen your fraud defenses.
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