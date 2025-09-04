Fingerprint Blog

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two factor authentication prompt displayed on phone
September 4, 2025

What is payment authentication and how does it work?

Learn how payment authentication works, why it’s essential for stopping fraud, and how device intelligence can strengthen security without adding friction.

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Fingerprint
Proximity Detection product update blog image
September 3, 2025

Introducing Proximity Detection: A new layer of location-based insights

Detect fraud faster with Proximity ID — Fingerprint’s new location-based signal that links co-located mobile devices and enhances device identification accuracy.

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Crystal Yang
school of fish
September 3, 2025

How to detect AI agents and prevent autonomous fraud

AI agents are reshaping fraud. Learn how to detect them using device intelligence and Smart Signals—without adding friction for real users.

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Fingerprint
list of IP addresses followed by icloud private relay address
September 2, 2025

3 ways to detect iCloud Private Relay traffic and prevent fraud

Learn how to detect iCloud Private Relay traffic using IP range checks, header analysis, and device intelligence — without blocking legitimate users.

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Fingerprint
interface of antidetect browser settings
August 28, 2025

How to detect anti-detect browsers in 2025

How to detect anti-detect browsers using advanced fingerprinting, behavioral signals, and TLS analysis. Spot spoofed sessions fraudsters use to hide.

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Fingerprint
Image for prompt injection attacks blog post
August 27, 2025

The risks of AI-powered tools: Lessons from the Comet prompt injection incident

Learn how the Comet prompt injection incident exposed new risks in AI-powered browsers — and what fraud prevention teams must do to protect users.

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Dan Pinto
login screen with three usernames displayed
August 26, 2025

How to prevent password sharing: 5 proven strategies

Password sharing drains revenue, skews analytics, and weakens security. Learn five proven ways to detect and prevent account sharing without hurting the user experience.

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Fingerprint
separate elements of a browser interface
August 25, 2025

How to spot high-activity devices & stop scaled abuse in its tracks

High-activity devices are a major fraud signal. Learn how to detect them using persistent identifiers and Smart Signals—before they trigger scaled abuse.

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Fingerprint
cloudflare, hcaptcha, and fingerprint buttons
August 22, 2025

7 top reCAPTCHA alternatives to prevent bots

reCAPTCHA alternatives for developers — discover privacy-first, accessible, and non-intrusive bot prevention options that improve user experience and compliance.

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Fingerprint
Image for preventing mobile fraud in embedded browsers
August 21, 2025

How to prevent mobile fraud in embedded browsers

Embedded browsers like webviews and Chrome Custom Tabs make mobile flows fast to launch, but create session and fraud challenges. Learn how Fingerprint’s device intelligence can help you recognize users and maintain secure, seamless experiences.

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Keshia Rose
Image for ten years device intelligence blog post
August 20, 2025

Celebrating 10+ years of device intelligence & fraud prevention

Fingerprint marks 10+ years of device intelligence with record ARR growth and new breakthroughs in bot, proxy, and AI agent detection.

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Dan Pinto
map showing login activity at the eiffel tower and sydney opera house
August 19, 2025

How to detect impossible travel and stop suspicious logins

Impossible travel detection spots suspicious logins that occur too quickly between distant locations. Learn how it works and how to strengthen your fraud defenses.

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Fingerprint
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