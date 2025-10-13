Fingerprint Blog

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Blog image for State of AI Fraud & Privacy Report
October 13, 2025

AI fraud & privacy regulations are rewriting the rules

Nearly half of fraud attacks are now AI-driven, causing major financial losses and heavier manual workloads for fraud prevention teams. Read the full report.

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Evelyn Chea
Future-proofing accuracy: How Fingerprint adapts ahead of iOS 26 and other privacy updates
October 10, 2025

Future-proofing accuracy: How Fingerprint adapts ahead of iOS 26 and other privacy updates

Learn how Fingerprint maintains device identification accuracy amid frequent browser and OS privacy updates to keep your business protected.

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Carley Stugelmayer
android logo
October 8, 2025

How to detect Frida toolkit abuse in your mobile app

Explore Frida, the open-source toolkit for app security and why its detection is crucial for fraud prevention.

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Artem Oppermann
credit card
October 3, 2025

How to prevent card testing attacks

Card testing attack detection and prevention for developers and fraud teams. Learn how to spot, stop, and defend your payment forms from automated carding fraud.

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Fingerprint
OSS fingerprinting accuracy vs. Fingerprint Pro blog image
October 2, 2025

Open-source fingerprinting vs. Fingerprint Pro: Accuracy comparison

Compare the accuracy of open-source fingerprinting solutions with Fingerprint Pro. Discover key differences in identification rates, reliability, and when to choose each option.

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Calvin Seo
Product update: Smarter fraud detection, smoother user journeys
October 2, 2025

Product update: Smarter fraud detection, smoother user journeys

Fingerprint’s latest release boosts fraud detection with Proximity Detection & Replay Protection while delivering smoother user journeys and better insights.

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Crystal Yang
machine with multiple tickets coming out
October 2, 2025

How to detect promo abuse

Learn how promo abuse happens and how to stop it. Detect fake accounts, promo code misuse, and bot-driven fraud with advanced device intelligence.

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Fingerprint
image for balancing security and CX in banking
September 19, 2025

Key fraud risks in banking: Balancing security & customer experience

Learn how banks can combat rising fraud risks like P2P scams and account takeovers while preserving seamless customer experiences.

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
How to prevent account takeover fraud: 7 strategies that work
September 12, 2025

How to prevent account takeover fraud: 7 strategies that work

Discover key strategies and solutions to prevent account takeover fraud and safeguard digital identities effectively.

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
ip geolocation fingerprint
September 9, 2025

How to use IP geolocation for fraud detection

Learn how to use IP geolocation to detect fraud, spot suspicious login patterns, and strengthen risk scoring.

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Fingerprint
Image for FTC fake reviews blog post
September 8, 2025

FTC cracks down on fake reviews: What e-commerce companies should know

Learn about the FTC’s rule on review authenticity for e-commerce companies — and how you can avoid being fined.

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
dashboard with list of fraudster names
September 8, 2025

How to prevent multi-accounting and stop fraud

Learn how to detect and prevent multi-accounting with strategies that protect revenue, stop fraud, and keep your platform fair.

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Fingerprint
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