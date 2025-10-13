Fingerprint Blog

Nearly half of fraud attacks are now AI-driven, causing major financial losses and heavier manual workloads for fraud prevention teams. Read the full report.
Learn how Fingerprint maintains device identification accuracy amid frequent browser and OS privacy updates to keep your business protected.
Explore Frida, the open-source toolkit for app security and why its detection is crucial for fraud prevention.
Card testing attack detection and prevention for developers and fraud teams. Learn how to spot, stop, and defend your payment forms from automated carding fraud.
Compare the accuracy of open-source fingerprinting solutions with Fingerprint Pro. Discover key differences in identification rates, reliability, and when to choose each option.
Fingerprint’s latest release boosts fraud detection with Proximity Detection & Replay Protection while delivering smoother user journeys and better insights.
Learn how promo abuse happens and how to stop it. Detect fake accounts, promo code misuse, and bot-driven fraud with advanced device intelligence.
Learn how banks can combat rising fraud risks like P2P scams and account takeovers while preserving seamless customer experiences.
Discover key strategies and solutions to prevent account takeover fraud and safeguard digital identities effectively.
Learn how to use IP geolocation to detect fraud, spot suspicious login patterns, and strengthen risk scoring.
Learn about the FTC’s rule on review authenticity for e-commerce companies — and how you can avoid being fined.
Learn how to detect and prevent multi-accounting with strategies that protect revenue, stop fraud, and keep your platform fair.
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