Fingerprint Blog

Follow this complete coding security checklist to protect your apps from vulnerabilities. Learn secure coding standards, authentication tips, and data protection best practices.
Learn key warning signs of bonus abuse, why traditional methods fail, and how device intelligence from Fingerprint helps igaming platforms stop fraud while protecting genuine players.
Explore where traditional AI fraud detection falls short and how persistent device signals can help payment platforms balance growth, security, and compliance.
3D Secure allows merchants to confirm a cardholder’s authenticity with the card issuer. It reduces fraud, shifts liability, and is usually invisible to consumers.
Learn how trading platforms can strengthen fraud prevention without hurting user experience using device intelligence to improve detection accuracy and compliance.
Discover how device intelligence strengthens identity security by unifying authentication, risk signals, and access management to prevent breaches.
Password reset attacks lead to costly account takeovers. Discover 5 strategies to block fraudsters and keep customer accounts secure.
Compare the 10 best VPN detection tools in 2025. Discover key features, strengths, and pricing to stop fraud and uncover hidden VPN traffic.
Fingerprint releases FingerprintJS v5.0 under the MIT license, making the world’s most popular browser fingerprinting library free and accessible for all developers.
Compare the 14 best payment fraud detection tools in 2025. Stop chargebacks and revenue loss with AI, device intelligence, and behavioral analytics.
Explore the pros and cons of building versus buying a device intelligence solution. Learn key costs, compliance, and scalability considerations to help your business prevent fraud.
Digital commerce platforms must balance growth with trust. Discover how device intelligence reduces fraud and false declines while protecting merchant margins.
Get updates about company news and new features of Fingerprint.