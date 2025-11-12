Fingerprint Blog

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vibe coding platform interface
November 12, 2025

Vibe coding security checklist to prevent breaches

Follow this complete coding security checklist to protect your apps from vulnerabilities. Learn secure coding standards, authentication tips, and data protection best practices.

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Keshia Rose
gaming character grabbing coins
November 10, 2025

How to detect bonus abuse in igaming

Learn key warning signs of bonus abuse, why traditional methods fail, and how device intelligence from Fingerprint helps igaming platforms stop fraud while protecting genuine players.

Fingerprint photo
Fingerprint
An AI robot approves and denies transactions
November 10, 2025

How to strengthen AI fraud models in payment platforms

Explore where traditional AI fraud detection falls short and how persistent device signals can help payment platforms balance growth, security, and compliance.

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
Graphic showing the three domains of 3D Secure
November 5, 2025

How 3DS and VDCAP are changing payment security

3D Secure allows merchants to confirm a cardholder’s authenticity with the card issuer. It reduces fraud, shifts liability, and is usually invisible to consumers.

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Blake Pender
Building state-of-the-art fraud defenses for trading platforms
November 4, 2025

Building state-of-the-art fraud defenses for trading platforms

Learn how trading platforms can strengthen fraud prevention without hurting user experience using device intelligence to improve detection accuracy and compliance.

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
Image for identity security blog post
October 30, 2025

Closing the gaps in identity security with device intelligence

Discover how device intelligence strengthens identity security by unifying authentication, risk signals, and access management to prevent breaches.

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Dan Pinto
Image for blog post on how to prevent password reset attacks
October 30, 2025

5 ways to prevent password reset attacks

Password reset attacks lead to costly account takeovers. Discover 5 strategies to block fraudsters and keep customer accounts secure.

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
map showing device pinging in Norway
October 29, 2025

The 10 best VPN detection tools for fraud prevention in 2025

Compare the 10 best VPN detection tools in 2025. Discover key features, strengths, and pricing to stop fraud and uncover hidden VPN traffic.

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Fingerprint
Image for BSL to MIT license change
October 24, 2025

FingerprintJS version 5.0 now MIT licensed

Fingerprint releases FingerprintJS v5.0 under the MIT license, making the world’s most popular browser fingerprinting library free and accessible for all developers.

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Valentin Vasilyev
credit card
October 21, 2025

The 14 best payment fraud detection tools in 2025

Compare the 14 best payment fraud detection tools in 2025. Stop chargebacks and revenue loss with AI, device intelligence, and behavioral analytics.

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Fingerprint
Image for build vs. buy device intelligence blog
October 17, 2025

Should you build or buy a device intelligence solution? What you need to know

Explore the pros and cons of building versus buying a device intelligence solution. Learn key costs, compliance, and scalability considerations to help your business prevent fraud.

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
Blog image for preventing fraud on digital commerce platforms
October 17, 2025

Balancing growth & trust: Fraud risks facing e-commerce platforms in 2025

Digital commerce platforms must balance growth with trust. Discover how device intelligence reduces fraud and false declines while protecting merchant margins.

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James Tomlinson
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