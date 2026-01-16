Fingerprint Blog

Go from visibility to enforcement in minutes. Fingerprint’s new low-code Rules Engine lets teams detect device risk, build rules, and stop fraud—fast.
Learn how Fingerprint successfully runs global, remote hackathons to encourage employees to collaborate and experiment with new ideas.
Learn how to accurately test and compare fingerprinting solutions using practical, real-world methods that measure stability, evasion resistance, and fraud impact.
Discover the 13 best account takeover (ATO) detection tools for 2026, how they work, and how to choose the right solution to stop credential-based attacks.
Learn the key signals, tools, and strategies fraud teams use to uncover and stop device farm operations.
Fingerprint CTO Valentin Vasilyev explains how Proximity Detection works, why it was built, and how it helps detect coordinated fraud while preserving privacy.
Compare the 10 best e-commerce fraud prevention tools in 2026. Discover key features, strengths, and pricing to stop fraud, reduce chargebacks, and protect revenue.
See how Fingerprint’s Proximity Detection turns noisy GPS signals into actionable fraud insights, helping you detect device farms, multi-accounting, and coordinated abuse.
Residential proxies let attackers look like real customers. See how they work and how device intelligence can help you detect and stop abuse.
Learn how e-commerce platforms can help merchants cut fraud, reduce chargebacks, and boost conversions by embedding real-time device intelligence into checkout flows.
Discover how banks can build stronger fraud prevention without adding friction, using unified device intelligence to modernize security, compliance, and customer experience.
Learn what we believe the 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle reveals about AI-powered fraud, synthetic identities, and how banks can strengthen defenses with device intelligence.
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