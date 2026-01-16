Fingerprint Blog

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From insight to action in minutes: Announcing Fingerprint’s no-code device intelligence
January 16, 2026

From insight to action in minutes: Announcing Fingerprint’s no-code device intelligence

Go from visibility to enforcement in minutes. Fingerprint’s new low-code Rules Engine lets teams detect device risk, build rules, and stop fraud—fast.

Catherine Woneis photo
Catherine Woneis
How we ran Fingerprint’s third hackathon (fully remote!)
January 13, 2026

How we ran Fingerprint’s third hackathon (fully remote!)

Learn how Fingerprint successfully runs global, remote hackathons to encourage employees to collaborate and experiment with new ideas.

Ilya Penyaev photo
Ilya Penyaev
How to evaluate fingerprinting accuracy in the real world
January 6, 2026

How to evaluate fingerprinting accuracy in the real world

Learn how to accurately test and compare fingerprinting solutions using practical, real-world methods that measure stability, evasion resistance, and fraud impact.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
login interface
January 5, 2026

The 13 best account takeover detection tools in 2026

Discover the 13 best account takeover (ATO) detection tools for 2026, how they work, and how to choose the right solution to stop credential-based attacks.

Fingerprint photo
Fingerprint
farm with mobile devices
December 12, 2025

How to detect device farm fraud and prevent automated attacks

Learn the key signals, tools, and strategies fraud teams use to uncover and stop device farm operations.

Fingerprint photo
Fingerprint
Inside Proximity Detection with Fingerprint's CTO
December 10, 2025

Inside Proximity Detection with Fingerprint's CTO

Fingerprint CTO Valentin Vasilyev explains how Proximity Detection works, why it was built, and how it helps detect coordinated fraud while preserving privacy.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
clothing ecommerce store category page
December 9, 2025

The 10 best e-commerce fraud prevention tools in 2026

Compare the 10 best e-commerce fraud prevention tools in 2026. Discover key features, strengths, and pricing to stop fraud, reduce chargebacks, and protect revenue.

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Fingerprint
Blog image for proximity detection technical explainer
December 8, 2025

How Proximity Detection turns noisy GPS into real fraud signals

See how Fingerprint’s Proximity Detection turns noisy GPS signals into actionable fraud insights, helping you detect device farms, multi-accounting, and coordinated abuse.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
Image for residential proxies dangers blog post
December 2, 2025

How residential proxies help attackers look like real users

Residential proxies let attackers look like real customers. See how they work and how device intelligence can help you detect and stop abuse.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
How e-commerce platforms can build stronger fraud prevention at global scale
November 25, 2025

How e-commerce platforms can build stronger fraud prevention at global scale

Learn how e-commerce platforms can help merchants cut fraud, reduce chargebacks, and boost conversions by embedding real-time device intelligence into checkout flows.

James Tomlinson photo
James Tomlinson
Image for how banks can strengthen security blog post
November 24, 2025

Building a fortress for modern banking without locking the gate

Discover how banks can build stronger fraud prevention without adding friction, using unified device intelligence to modernize security, compliance, and customer experience.

Guy Murray photo
Guy Murray
Image for Gartner Hype Cycle 2025
November 20, 2025

The future of fraud prevention: Insights from GartnerⓇ 2025 Hype Cycle™ for Fraud & Financial Crime Prevention

Learn what we believe the 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle reveals about AI-powered fraud, synthetic identities, and how banks can strengthen defenses with device intelligence.

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Evelyn Chea
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