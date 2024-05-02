Fingerprinting Articles

How to Integrate Fingerprinting Into Your Node Application
May 2, 2024

How to Integrate Fingerprinting Into Your Node Application

Protect your website from fraud with browser fingerprinting. Implement it in Node using Fingerprint's SDKs.

  • Fingerprinting
  • Web
How to Integrate Fingerprinting Into Your Java Application
April 25, 2024

How to Integrate Fingerprinting Into Your Java Application

Guard against fraud with browser fingerprinting. Incorporate it into Java using Fingerprint's SDKs.

  • Fingerprinting
  • Web
How to Integrate Fingerprinting Into Your React Application
April 19, 2024

How to Integrate Fingerprinting Into Your React Application

Secure your site from fraud with browser fingerprinting. Learn to integrate it into your React app using Fingerprint's SDKs.

  • Fingerprinting
  • Web
Browser Spoofing: What it is and how to detect it
March 8, 2024

Browser Spoofing: What it is and how to detect it

Learn about browser tampering, its impact on security, user-driven changes to fingerprints, and advanced detection methods.

How We Bypassed Safari 17's Advanced Audio Fingerprinting Protection
March 6, 2024

How We Bypassed Safari 17's Advanced Audio Fingerprinting Protection

Explore how Safari 17’s new anti-fingerprinting techniques affect audio fingerprinting and browser differentiation.

Privacy-Focused Browser Settings: What Businesses Need To Know
February 27, 2024

Privacy-Focused Browser Settings: What Businesses Need To Know

Learn about privacy-focused settings in fraud risk assessment and how these settings impact browser detection.

What is browser fingerprinting? The beginner’s guide
February 22, 2024

What is browser fingerprinting? The beginner’s guide

Learn how browser fingerprinting prevents fraud by accurately identifying users and flagging fraudsters using multiple signals on websites.

How to Identify and Block Bots in Your Firewall
January 24, 2024

How to Identify and Block Bots in Your Firewall

Integrate Fingerprint Bot Detection with your Web Application Firewall and dynamically block IP addresses linked to past bot visits.

The guide to Brave browser privacy and security features
December 7, 2023

The guide to Brave browser privacy and security features

Delve into Brave browser's security features, including its VPN, Firewall, and anti-phishing measures in our guide.

Enhance visitor detection with Fingerprint's Akamai proxy integration
November 21, 2023

Enhance visitor detection with Fingerprint's Akamai proxy integration

Learn to set up Fingerprint’s Akamai Proxy Integration for precise device recognition and improved visitor identification.

Neobanks: Examples, advantages, and fraud risks
November 17, 2023

Neobanks: Examples, advantages, and fraud risks

Explore the world of neobanks: their features, benefits, fraud risks, and how Fingerprint addresses these challenges.

Optimize identification reliability with AWS CloudFront proxy integration
November 2, 2023

Optimize identification reliability with AWS CloudFront proxy integration

Boost your visitor identification accuracy despite ad-blockers and privacy settings with Fingerprint's AWS CloudFront Proxy Integration.

  • Fingerprinting
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