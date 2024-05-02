Fingerprinting Articles

Protect your website from fraud with browser fingerprinting. Implement it in Node using Fingerprint's SDKs.
Guard against fraud with browser fingerprinting. Incorporate it into Java using Fingerprint's SDKs.
Secure your site from fraud with browser fingerprinting. Learn to integrate it into your React app using Fingerprint's SDKs.
Learn about browser tampering, its impact on security, user-driven changes to fingerprints, and advanced detection methods.
Explore how Safari 17’s new anti-fingerprinting techniques affect audio fingerprinting and browser differentiation.
Learn about privacy-focused settings in fraud risk assessment and how these settings impact browser detection.
Learn how browser fingerprinting prevents fraud by accurately identifying users and flagging fraudsters using multiple signals on websites.
Integrate Fingerprint Bot Detection with your Web Application Firewall and dynamically block IP addresses linked to past bot visits.
Delve into Brave browser's security features, including its VPN, Firewall, and anti-phishing measures in our guide.
Learn to set up Fingerprint’s Akamai Proxy Integration for precise device recognition and improved visitor identification.
Explore the world of neobanks: their features, benefits, fraud risks, and how Fingerprint addresses these challenges.
Boost your visitor identification accuracy despite ad-blockers and privacy settings with Fingerprint's AWS CloudFront Proxy Integration.