Fingerprinting Articles

The majority of visitors to your website are anonymous. Discover ways to personalize their experience without needing them to sign in.
Learn strategies to mitigate coupon and promo abuse to safeguard your profit margins and enhance customer experiences.
Learn how Fingerprint Pro’s Cloudflare Proxy Integration aids in accurate device identification despite privacy policies.
Address account sharing impacts with our tutorial on detection techniques and converting users into paying customers.
Get updated on the recent browser privacy changes from Apple and Google in this recap of our webinar with our co-founder and CTO Valentin Vasilyev.
VPNs and Tor offer anonymity by hiding your true IP address. Discover their benefits and what to consider for privacy and security.
Learn to block automated attacks on your login page with our credential stuffing prevention API and source code.
Protect your content from web scraping by reliably detecting bots and browser automation tools with Fingerprint Pro Bot Detection.
Learn about omnichannel fraud, its impacts, and protective strategies for your business in this detailed guide.
Triangulation fraud involves a real customer, a scammer-middleman, and a legitimate eCommerce site, where the scammer secretly facilitates transactions.
Discover if letterboxing can effectively prevent browser fingerprinting in our detailed exploration of the technique.
Discover strategies to prevent advertising fraud and enhance your return on ad spend by tackling botnet activities.