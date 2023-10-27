Fingerprinting Articles

How to Provide Personalization to Anonymous Users
October 27, 2023

How to Provide Personalization to Anonymous Users

The majority of visitors to your website are anonymous. Discover ways to personalize their experience without needing them to sign in.

How to prevent coupon abuse
October 25, 2023

How to prevent coupon abuse

Learn strategies to mitigate coupon and promo abuse to safeguard your profit margins and enhance customer experiences.

Maximize identification accuracy with Cloudflare proxy integration
October 23, 2023

Maximize identification accuracy with Cloudflare proxy integration

Learn how Fingerprint Pro’s Cloudflare Proxy Integration aids in accurate device identification despite privacy policies.

Account Sharing: The Step-By-Step Prevention Guide
October 18, 2023

Account Sharing: The Step-By-Step Prevention Guide

Address account sharing impacts with our tutorial on detection techniques and converting users into paying customers.

Apple & Google Privacy Updates Webinar Recap
October 2, 2023

Apple & Google Privacy Updates Webinar Recap

Get updated on the recent browser privacy changes from Apple and Google in this recap of our webinar with our co-founder and CTO Valentin Vasilyev.

Using VPN and Tor: Benefits, risks, and impact on fingerprinting
September 19, 2023

Using VPN and Tor: Benefits, risks, and impact on fingerprinting

VPNs and Tor offer anonymity by hiding your true IP address. Discover their benefits and what to consider for privacy and security.

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How to Stop Credential Stuffing Attacks
September 15, 2023

How to Stop Credential Stuffing Attacks

Learn to block automated attacks on your login page with our credential stuffing prevention API and source code.

How to Prevent Bots from Scraping Your Content
September 8, 2023

How to Prevent Bots from Scraping Your Content

Protect your content from web scraping by reliably detecting bots and browser automation tools with Fingerprint Pro Bot Detection.

Omnichannel fraud detection: Best practices
March 28, 2023

Omnichannel fraud detection: Best practices

Learn about omnichannel fraud, its impacts, and protective strategies for your business in this detailed guide.

Triangulation Fraud: What it is and how to prevent it
March 27, 2023

Triangulation Fraud: What it is and how to prevent it

Triangulation fraud involves a real customer, a scammer-middleman, and a legitimate eCommerce site, where the scammer secretly facilitates transactions.

Can letterboxing prevent browser fingerprinting?
March 21, 2023

Can letterboxing prevent browser fingerprinting?

Discover if letterboxing can effectively prevent browser fingerprinting in our detailed exploration of the technique.

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How to prevent advertising fraud
March 16, 2023

How to prevent advertising fraud

Discover strategies to prevent advertising fraud and enhance your return on ad spend by tackling botnet activities.

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