Fingerprint's Articles

Discover the 13 best account takeover (ATO) detection tools for 2026, how they work, and how to choose the right solution to stop credential-based attacks.
Learn the key signals, tools, and strategies fraud teams use to uncover and stop device farm operations.
Compare the 10 best e-commerce fraud prevention tools in 2026. Discover key features, strengths, and pricing to stop fraud, reduce chargebacks, and protect revenue.
Learn key warning signs of bonus abuse, why traditional methods fail, and how device intelligence from Fingerprint helps igaming platforms stop fraud while protecting genuine players.
Compare the 10 best VPN detection tools in 2025. Discover key features, strengths, and pricing to stop fraud and uncover hidden VPN traffic.
Compare the 14 best payment fraud detection tools in 2025. Stop chargebacks and revenue loss with AI, device intelligence, and behavioral analytics.
Card testing attack detection and prevention for developers and fraud teams. Learn how to spot, stop, and defend your payment forms from automated carding fraud.
Learn how promo abuse happens and how to stop it. Detect fake accounts, promo code misuse, and bot-driven fraud with advanced device intelligence.
Learn how to use IP geolocation to detect fraud, spot suspicious login patterns, and strengthen risk scoring.
Learn how to detect and prevent multi-accounting with strategies that protect revenue, stop fraud, and keep your platform fair.
Learn how payment authentication works, why it’s essential for stopping fraud, and how device intelligence can strengthen security without adding friction.
AI agents are reshaping fraud. Learn how to detect them using device intelligence and Smart Signals—without adding friction for real users.