Fingerprint's Articles

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January 5, 2026

The 13 best account takeover detection tools in 2026

Discover the 13 best account takeover (ATO) detection tools for 2026, how they work, and how to choose the right solution to stop credential-based attacks.

farm with mobile devices
December 12, 2025

How to detect device farm fraud and prevent automated attacks

Learn the key signals, tools, and strategies fraud teams use to uncover and stop device farm operations.

clothing ecommerce store category page
December 9, 2025

The 10 best e-commerce fraud prevention tools in 2026

Compare the 10 best e-commerce fraud prevention tools in 2026. Discover key features, strengths, and pricing to stop fraud, reduce chargebacks, and protect revenue.

gaming character grabbing coins
November 10, 2025

How to detect bonus abuse in igaming

Learn key warning signs of bonus abuse, why traditional methods fail, and how device intelligence from Fingerprint helps igaming platforms stop fraud while protecting genuine players.

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October 29, 2025

The 10 best VPN detection tools for fraud prevention in 2025

Compare the 10 best VPN detection tools in 2025. Discover key features, strengths, and pricing to stop fraud and uncover hidden VPN traffic.

credit card
October 21, 2025

The 14 best payment fraud detection tools in 2025

Compare the 14 best payment fraud detection tools in 2025. Stop chargebacks and revenue loss with AI, device intelligence, and behavioral analytics.

credit card
October 3, 2025

How to prevent card testing attacks

Card testing attack detection and prevention for developers and fraud teams. Learn how to spot, stop, and defend your payment forms from automated carding fraud.

machine with multiple tickets coming out
October 2, 2025

How to detect promo abuse

Learn how promo abuse happens and how to stop it. Detect fake accounts, promo code misuse, and bot-driven fraud with advanced device intelligence.

ip geolocation fingerprint
September 9, 2025

How to use IP geolocation for fraud detection

Learn how to use IP geolocation to detect fraud, spot suspicious login patterns, and strengthen risk scoring.

dashboard with list of fraudster names
September 8, 2025

How to prevent multi-accounting and stop fraud

Learn how to detect and prevent multi-accounting with strategies that protect revenue, stop fraud, and keep your platform fair.

two factor authentication prompt displayed on phone
September 4, 2025

What is payment authentication and how does it work?

Learn how payment authentication works, why it’s essential for stopping fraud, and how device intelligence can strengthen security without adding friction.

school of fish
September 3, 2025

How to detect AI agents and prevent autonomous fraud

AI agents are reshaping fraud. Learn how to detect them using device intelligence and Smart Signals—without adding friction for real users.

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