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How to spot high-activity devices & stop scaled abuse in its tracks
High-activity devices are a major fraud signal. Learn how to detect them using persistent identifiers and Smart Signals—before they trigger scaled abuse.
- New account fraud
- Fingerprinting
7 top reCAPTCHA alternatives to prevent bots
reCAPTCHA alternatives for developers — discover privacy-first, accessible, and non-intrusive bot prevention options that improve user experience and compliance.
- Bot detection
How to detect impossible travel and stop suspicious logins
Impossible travel detection spots suspicious logins that occur too quickly between distant locations. Learn how it works and how to strengthen your fraud defenses.
- Account takeover
- Authentication
4 techniques to prevent brute force attacks
Discover proven brute force attack prevention strategies to stop credential stuffing, end rate-limit abuse, and protect authentication endpoints.
- Bot detection
- Authentication
Strategies to detect ban evasion in 2025
Ban evasion threatens platform safety and trust. Learn how fraud teams can detect and prevent users from circumventing bans with modern technical strategies.
- Ban evasion
How to prevent spam accounts: 8 key techniques
Spam accounts threaten your platform’s data, security, and growth. Learn proven techniques — including device fingerprinting and real-time risk scoring — to stop spam before it starts.
- Fingerprinting
How to detect an Android rooted device
Rooted Android devices pose major fraud and security risks. Learn how to detect them, why they’re dangerous, and how to protect your app and users.
- Android
4 ways to prevent SIM swapping attacks
How to prevent SIM swapping attacks with device fingerprinting, app-based 2FA, and layered security controls to protect users from mobile identity theft.
- Account takeover
- SMS fraud
How to detect Tor traffic & block high-risk anonymity networks
Learn how to detect and block Tor traffic using IP intelligence, device fingerprinting, and Smart Signals — without locking out legitimate privacy users.
- Anti-fraud technology
How to detect and block malicious web crawlers in 2025
Learn how to detect and block malicious web crawlers that steal data, overload servers, and enable fraud, without disrupting real users.
- Bot detection
- Fingerprinting
- Anti-fraud technology
6 ways to prevent a man-in-the-middle (MitM) attack
Learn how to secure your applications with TLS encryption, certificate pinning, HSTS, and device intelligence to stop MitM attacks targeting traffic and user sessions.
- Account takeover
- Privacy
- Anti-fraud technology
How to detect online survey fraud and prevent fake responses
Survey fraud detection is essential for reliable data. Learn how to spot and prevent fake responses using device fingerprinting, bot detection, and behavioral analysis.
- Multi-accounting