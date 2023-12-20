Frederik Bussler's Articles

Frederik Bussler is a consultant and analyst, with experience across innovative technology platforms such as Commerce.AI, Obviously.AI, and Apteo, as well as investment offices such as Maven 11 Capital and Invictus Capital.
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