Frederik Bussler photo

Frederik Bussler

Role

Contributing Writer

Bio

Frederik Bussler is a consultant and analyst, with experience across innovative technology platforms such as Commerce.AI, Obviously.AI, and Apteo, as well as investment offices such as Maven 11 Capital and Invictus Capital.

Frederik Bussler Articles

Frederik Bussler's Articles

Buy Now Pay Later BNPL Providers
December 20, 2023

The Top 30+ Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Providers In The World

Get insights into the BNPL sector with a guide on global providers, how it works, fraud risks, and revenue models.

Chargeback Image
December 13, 2023

Chargeback guide: Dispute and prevent chargebacks

Navigate credit card chargebacks with our guide on disputing charges and 10 strategies to prevent them effectively.

large language model fraud
September 20, 2023

LLM-generated fraud: Guide to malware and vulnerabilities

Learn how fraudsters use Large Language Models for attacks and get strategies to combat AI-powered cybercrime.

The Real Cost of Online Fraud
August 29, 2023

The real cost of online fraud: The definitive guide

A comprehensive guide to understanding and combating payment, login, and sign-up fraud in financial services, online gaming, and software industries

P2P (Peer-To-Peer) Fraud Image
January 17, 2023

P2P (Peer-To-Peer) Fraud Research Guide

Discover how to stay safe with P2P payments and avoid scams with our comprehensive fraud research guide.

account sharing log in screen
July 12, 2022

How to Prevent Account Sharing: Lessons from Netflix, Amazon, and more

Account sharing prevention is a strategic approach to restrict unauthorized access and protect users. Learn how to prevent it in your organization.