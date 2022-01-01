Why is coupon & promo abuse prevention important?

While increased sales are good for your business, customers acting in bad faith can dry up available promotional campaign dollars by repeatedly using coupon codes. Preventing customers, either signed-in or guests, from abusing your coupons and promotions can help:

Prevent financial losses

Increase sales

Install a browser identification service

Device identification services like Fingerprint Pro can accurately identify anonymous visitor traffic by uniquely identifying their browsers. With JavaScript running in the background, Fingerprint Pro generates a unique identifier (the visitorId ) anytime someone performs a critical action, such as checkout. Following the best practice of never trusting data from the client side, we can leverage server-side tools to validate incoming fingerprints. As a result, you can protect your storefront’s coupon system against fraudsters without harming the checkout experience for friendly customers.

Configuring Fingerprint Pro for Coupon Abuse Prevention

Here is boilerplate logic for protecting coupon codes, but additional checks may be necessary depending on your business needs.

Firstly, your store’s frontend will need the Fingerprint Pro JavaScript agent to collect browser signals and generate a unique identifier. Alternatively, if your frontend is built atop a framework like Next.js or Vue, you may streamline the development experience using one o our open-source libraries.

const fpPromise = import ( 'https://fpcdn.io/v3/your-public-api-key' ) . then ( FingerprintJS => FingerprintJS . load ( { endpoint : 'https://fp.yourdomain.com' } ) ) ; fpPromise . then ( fp => fp . get ( ) ) . then ( fpResult => { result = fpResult } )

The endpoint property here is highly recommended for all customers. It ensures the Fingerprint API request is not blocked by browser extensions and provides the highest accuracy for browsers like Safari and Firefox.

For each successful checkout, send the spent coupon code with a visitorId . For subsequent checkouts when a customer attempt a coupon, verify the visitorId has not used this coupon code in the past.

const couponData = { visitorId , requestId , couponId } ; const response = await fetch ( ` /api/checkout/coupons} ` , { method : 'POST' , body : JSON . stringify ( fingerprintData ) , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , Accept : 'application/json' , } , } ) ;

The next steps should be performed on the back-end. Please see our GitHub for available server-side integrations.

Using the Fingerprint Pro Server API, an identification event can be validated for added security against forgery.

First check the visitorId and requestId for valid formatting. We can use regex before sending a potentially unnecessary Fingerprint server API request.

const visitorId = req . body . visitorId ; const requestId = req . body . requestId ; const isRequestIdFormatValid = / ^\d{13}\.[a-zA-Z0-9]{6}$ / . test ( requestId ) ; const isVisitorIdFormatValid = / ^[a-zA-Z0-9]{20}$ / . test ( visitorId ) ; if ( ! isRequestIdFormatValid || ! isVisitorIdFormatValid ) { return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

Check that the visitorId is legitimate by hitting the server API /visitors endpoint. An invalid identifier will result in an empty array.

const fingerprintJSProServerApiUrl = new URL ( ` https://api.fpjs.io/visitors/ ${ visitorId } ` ) ; fingerprintJSProServerApiUrl . searchParams . append ( 'request_id' , requestId ) ; const visitorServerApiResponse = await fetch ( fingerprintJSProServerApiUrl . href , { method : 'GET' , headers : { 'Auth-API-Key' : 'secret-api-key' } } ) ; if ( visitorServerApiResponse . status !== 200 ) { reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; } const visitorData = await visitorServerApiResponse . json ( ) ; return visitorData ;

if ( visitorData . error || visitorData . visits . length !== 1 ) { return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

To prevent phishing, it is important to check the freshness of an identification request.

if ( new Date ( ) . getTime ( ) - visitorData . visits [ 0 ] . timestamp > 3000 ) { return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

To ensure the identification event came from the same IP as the coupon request, compare the IP addresses from each request for a match.

if ( request . headers [ 'x-forwarded-for' ] . split ( ',' ) [ 0 ] !== visitorData . visits [ 0 ] . ip ) { return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

The Fingerprint API request should always originate from a trusted, production website. Check the origin in the response to ensure it is coming from your website.

const ourOrigins = [ 'https://example.com' , ] ; const visitorDataOrigin = new URL ( visitorData . visits [ 0 ] . url ) . origin ; if ( ( visitorDataOrigin !== request . headers [ 'origin' ] || ! ourOrigins . includes ( visitorDataOrigin ) || ! ourOrigins . includes ( request . headers [ 'origin' ] ) ) ) { return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

During the checkout process, typically on the button click such as "Apply coupon", check if the coupon exists and apply your coupon policies and rules. In the example below, we check if the coupon had been already claimed by the visitor before.

export async function checkCoupon ( code ) { return await CouponCode . findOne ( { where : { code : { [ Op . eq ] : code , } , } , } ) ; } async function getVisitorClaim ( visitorId , couponCode ) { return await CouponClaim . findOne ( { where : { visitorId , couponCode } , } ) ; } const coupon = await checkCoupon ( couponCode ) ; if ( ! coupon ) { return getForbiddenReponse ( res , 'Provided coupon code does not exist.' , 'error' ) ; } const wasCouponClaimedByVisitor = await getVisitorClaim ( visitorId , couponCode ) ;

Additionally, according to our fictional coupon policy, we also check if the visitor claimed another coupon recently. If everything is fine, we mark the coupon as claimed in the database and adjust the price accordingly.

async function checkVisitorClaimedRecently ( visitorId ) { const oneHourBefore = new Date ( ) ; oneHourBefore . setHours ( oneHourBefore . getHours ( ) - 1 ) ; return await CouponClaim . findOne ( { where : { visitorId , timestamp : { [ Op . between ] : [ oneHourBefore , new Date ( ) ] , } , } , } ) ; } export async function claimCoupon ( visitorId , couponCode ) { const claim = await CouponClaim . create ( { couponCode , visitorId , timestamp : new Date ( ) , } ) ; await claim . save ( ) ; return claim ; } const visitorClaimedAnotherCouponRecently = await checkVisitorClaimedRecently ( visitorId ) ; if ( visitorClaimedAnotherCouponRecently ) { return getForbiddenReponse ( res , 'The visitor claimed another coupon recently.

' , 'error' ) ; } await claimCoupon ( visitorId , couponCode ) ; return getOkReponse ( res , ` Coupon claimed you get a 119 USD discount! ` , 'success' ) ;

Explore our Coupon Abuse Prevention Demo

We have built a fully open-sourced coupon abuse prevention demo to demonstrate the concepts above. Feel free to view the live demo on StackBlitz or jump into the GitHub repo for code. If you have any questions, please reach out to us at support@fingerprint.com.