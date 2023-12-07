Courtney Rogin
Role
Contributing Writer
Bio
Courtney Rogin Articles
Courtney Rogin's Articles
What is Card Cracking? How to Prevent It
Credit card cracking is a fraudulent act where cybercriminals decipher a card's security code, enabling unauthorized transactions. Learn how to prevent it.
- E-commerce
- Payment fraud
- Fraud Glossary
What is a Whaling Attack? How whale phishing works
Whale phishing, or 'whaling,' targets high-profile individuals in fraud attempts, exploiting their access to sensitive data. Learn prevention tips.
- Anti-fraud technology
- Fraud Glossary
Replace SMS OTP with device fingerprinting for secure and frictionless authentication
Understand PSD2, EBA, and SCA regulations, and how device fingerprinting can enhance secure payment compliance.
- E-commerce
- Payment fraud
- Anti-fraud technology
[WEBINAR] Fingerprint 101: Intro to Device Intelligence
Go back to school and get to know the world's most accurate device identifier in this introductory webinar.
- Webinar
Virtual machines and fraud: the fraud attacks you can’t see
Discover the roles of virtual machines in fraud, types available, and the importance of virtual machine detection.
- Smart Signals
Understanding and Preventing Website Content Scraping
Explore AI-generated content scraping: understand web scraping techniques, impacts on businesses, and protection methods.
- Bot detection
- Fraud Glossary
Basics of Android emulators and tampering for mobile fraud prevention
Understand Android emulators and tampering methods, their impact on businesses, and how device intelligence aids detection.
- Android
- Smart Signals
Apple Safari 17 and Google Privacy Sandbox: Changes to browser fingerprinting
Stay ahead of the latest browser privacy changes from Apple and Google. Discover how these updates impact fingerprinting in Safari 17 and third-party cookies.
- Apple
- Anti-fraud technology
IP blocklist matching: How it works and prevents fraud
Understand IP blocklist matching: what it is, its benefits, challenges, and its role in fraud prevention.
- Smart Signals
Fingerprint and Dodgeball partner to reduce e-commerce , fintech, and web3 fraud
Fingerprint and Dodgeball are now partners to help fintech, eCommerce, and Web3 companies stop fraud.
- Announcements
Fingerprint Launches Smart Signals to Fight and Prevent Fraud
With the new capabilities, Fingerprint provides high-quality, accurate data to reveal the true intentions of every visitor, even if they’re anonymous
- Smart Signals
- Announcements
We're now available on the Auth0 Marketplace!
Okta CIC customers can now use Fingerprint Pro for better fraud prevention and enhanced user experience.
- Announcements