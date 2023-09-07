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September 7, 2023

[WEBINAR] Fingerprint 101: Intro to Device Intelligence

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Courtney RoginContributing Writer
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Go back to school and get to know the world's most accurate device identifier in this introductory webinar.

In this recorded webinar, we'll show you how Fingerprint works and give you an overview of the current state of device intelligence and how it solves online fraud -- an ever-changing and increasingly expensive challenge for businesses of all sizes.

You'll explore, Smart Signals, which includes a robust set of signals from VPN detection to rooted device detection to stop fraudulent activities before they happen.

Click below to watch the recording now!

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