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March 22, 2023

[Webinar] False Positives Kill Revenue: Practical Advice to Fight Back

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Courtney RoginContributing Writer
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False Positives Kill Revenue

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False declines are a costly payment fraud issue for businesses and can lead to lost customers and revenue. It’s estimated that businesses lose up to 3% of their annual revenue due to false declines. eCommerce businesses need to take proactive measures to ensure they are protected from payment fraud and false declines. Traditional payment fraud prevention tools may be unreliable in tackling this issue and incur unnecessary cost by declining orders from legitimate customers.

Here's what you'll learn:

  • Why false declines happen, and how they're costly to businesses.
  • How to monitor transaction trends and prevent payment fraud in real-time.
  • How device identification can help prevent fraud attempts.
  • How fraud prevention can be effective and frictionless.

Join us for a webinar to find out how you can better protect yourself against fraud.

Watch the recording!

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