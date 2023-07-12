Get an on-demand Smart Signals guided tour now from our recent webinar. Watch the webinar recording.

[Webinar] False Positives Kill Revenue: Practical Advice to Fight Back

July 12, 2023
False Positives Kill Revenue

False declines are a costly payment fraud issue for businesses and can lead to lost customers and revenue. It’s estimated that businesses lose up to 3% of their annual revenue due to false declines. eCommerce businesses need to take proactive measures to ensure they are protected from payment fraud and false declines. Traditional payment fraud prevention tools may be unreliable in tackling this issue and incur unnecessary cost by declining orders from legitimate customers.

Here's what you'll learn:

  • Why false declines happen, and how they're costly to businesses.
  • How to monitor transaction trends and prevent payment fraud in real-time.
  • How device identification can help prevent fraud attempts.
  • How fraud prevention can be effective and frictionless.

