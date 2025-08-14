Bot attacks Articles

2024 Device intelligence by the numbers
August 14, 2025

2024 Device intelligence by the numbers

Explore 2024’s key device intelligence insights from Fingerprint, including VPN usage, bot traffic, incognito browsing, and unique device growth — and what they mean for fraud prevention.

Account defender vs. Fingerprint: Why device intelligence provides greater coverage against fraud
August 6, 2025

Account defender vs. Fingerprint: Why device intelligence provides greater coverage against fraud

Compare two leading tools for account fraud prevention. Learn why persistent device ID and pre-login signals give Fingerprint the edge.

Why Cloudflare's Pay-Per-Crawl alone won't stop AI agents
August 5, 2025

Why Cloudflare's Pay-Per-Crawl alone won't stop AI agents

Cloudflare’s pay per crawl is a big step forward for content monetization, but it’s not enough on its own. Learn how pairing it with Fingerprint’s device intelligence closes the gaps and keeps your content protected from advanced bots and scrapers.

How to detect and block malicious web crawlers in 2025
August 4, 2025

How to detect and block malicious web crawlers in 2025

Learn how to detect and block malicious web crawlers that steal data, overload servers, and enable fraud, without disrupting real users.

How to detect click farm fraud in 2025
July 25, 2025

How to detect click farm fraud in 2025

Click farm fraud drains ad spend and skews engagement data. Learn the latest detection and prevention strategies to keep your campaigns clean.

Bots can now beat reCAPTCHAs every time. What's next?
March 19, 2025

Bots can now beat reCAPTCHAs every time. What's next?

reCAPTCHAs have dominated bot detection tools for decades, but they don’t work anymore. Learn what you can do to detect bots without outdated tools.

Don't let AI agent hype fool you — bots are still the biggest risks
March 12, 2025

Don't let AI agent hype fool you — bots are still the biggest risks

While AI agents dominate headlines, their challenges mean bots still reign for fraud risks. Stop fraudsters with good bot detection tools.

  • Bot attacks
Webinar recap: How Glovo uses device intelligence to spot and stop fraudsters and bots
February 27, 2025

Webinar recap: How Glovo uses device intelligence to spot and stop fraudsters and bots

Learn how Glovo uses Fingerprint to stop fake accounts and bots.

Unlocking the power of Smart Signals for fraud detection
November 19, 2024

Unlocking the power of Smart Signals for fraud detection

Discover how to use Fingerprint’s most popular Smart Signals to prevent fraud and enhance user experiences by turning data into actionable insights.

Tutorial: How to protect accounts from brute force attacks
September 17, 2024

Tutorial: How to protect accounts from brute force attacks

See how Fingerprint's device intelligence can help you identify and block brute force attempts, ensuring accounts stay secure while minimizing friction for legitimate users.

6 bot detection tools to enhance online security
August 29, 2024

6 bot detection tools to enhance online security

Elevate your cybersecurity with 6 essential bot detection tools. Learn how to shield your online presence from bots effectively.

How to Build a Bot Detection Script From Scratch: A Step-by-Step Guide
June 3, 2024

How to Build a Bot Detection Script From Scratch: A Step-by-Step Guide

Create a bot detection script with this guide, helping maintain your website's integrity against bot traffic.

  • Bot attacks
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