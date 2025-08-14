Bot attacks Articles

Explore 2024’s key device intelligence insights from Fingerprint, including VPN usage, bot traffic, incognito browsing, and unique device growth — and what they mean for fraud prevention.
Compare two leading tools for account fraud prevention. Learn why persistent device ID and pre-login signals give Fingerprint the edge.
Cloudflare’s pay per crawl is a big step forward for content monetization, but it’s not enough on its own. Learn how pairing it with Fingerprint’s device intelligence closes the gaps and keeps your content protected from advanced bots and scrapers.
Learn how to detect and block malicious web crawlers that steal data, overload servers, and enable fraud, without disrupting real users.
Click farm fraud drains ad spend and skews engagement data. Learn the latest detection and prevention strategies to keep your campaigns clean.
reCAPTCHAs have dominated bot detection tools for decades, but they don’t work anymore. Learn what you can do to detect bots without outdated tools.
While AI agents dominate headlines, their challenges mean bots still reign for fraud risks. Stop fraudsters with good bot detection tools.
Learn how Glovo uses Fingerprint to stop fake accounts and bots.
Discover how to use Fingerprint’s most popular Smart Signals to prevent fraud and enhance user experiences by turning data into actionable insights.
See how Fingerprint's device intelligence can help you identify and block brute force attempts, ensuring accounts stay secure while minimizing friction for legitimate users.
Elevate your cybersecurity with 6 essential bot detection tools. Learn how to shield your online presence from bots effectively.
Create a bot detection script with this guide, helping maintain your website's integrity against bot traffic.