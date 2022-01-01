Use Cases

Showing 4 use casesClear all filters
login screen

Personalization

Most of your visitors are anonymous. Here’s how to tailor their experience without requiring sign-in.

  • Login
  • Authentication
  • Identity Management
login illustration for account sharing

Account Sharing Prevention

By leveraging Fingerprint’s Account Sharing capability, customers can access a prebuilt Account Sharing Solution that utilizes many signals and multiple techniques including fingerprinting.

  • Login
  • Authentication
  • Identity Fraud
  • SaaS
  • Identity Management
  • Media
mobile checkout screen

Payment Fraud

Payment fraud revolves around online financial transactions for goods or services. We provide a reliable identification signal that significantly allows our customers to improve their credit card anti-fraud workflows.

  • Payment
  • Authentication
  • Payment Processing
Credential stuffing illustration

Credential Stuffing

Explore our full code use case for credential stuffing prevention. Stop automated attacks on your login page with our user identification API.

  • Login
  • Bot Attacks
  • Identity Fraud
  • Ecommerce
  • Gaming
  • Gambling
  • Financial
Funnel
Category
Industry