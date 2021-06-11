James Konik's Articles

June 11, 2021
How Does Canvas Fingerprinting Work?
Canvas fingerprinting is one of the most popular techniques used in browser fingerprinting. We'll show you how it can be used to identify anonymous traffic and show you how to implement it yourself.
