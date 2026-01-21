Anti Fraud technology Articles

Demo: Real-time enforcement with the Fingerprint Rules Engine
January 21, 2026

Demo: Real-time enforcement with the Fingerprint Rules Engine

See how to deploy and enforce traffic rules at the edge using Fingerprint's Rules Engine deployed on Cloudflare, without touching application code.

Inside Proximity Detection with Fingerprint's CTO
December 10, 2025

Inside Proximity Detection with Fingerprint's CTO

Fingerprint CTO Valentin Vasilyev explains how Proximity Detection works, why it was built, and how it helps detect coordinated fraud while preserving privacy.

How residential proxies help attackers look like real users
December 2, 2025

How residential proxies help attackers look like real users

Residential proxies let attackers look like real customers. See how they work and how device intelligence can help you detect and stop abuse.

Building a fortress for modern banking without locking the gate
November 24, 2025

Building a fortress for modern banking without locking the gate

Discover how banks can build stronger fraud prevention without adding friction, using unified device intelligence to modernize security, compliance, and customer experience.

The future of fraud prevention: Insights from GartnerⓇ 2025 Hype Cycle™ for Fraud & Financial Crime Prevention
November 20, 2025

The future of fraud prevention: Insights from GartnerⓇ 2025 Hype Cycle™ for Fraud & Financial Crime Prevention

Learn what we believe the 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle reveals about AI-powered fraud, synthetic identities, and how banks can strengthen defenses with device intelligence.

How to strengthen AI fraud models in payment platforms
November 10, 2025

How to strengthen AI fraud models in payment platforms

Explore where traditional AI fraud detection falls short and how persistent device signals can help payment platforms balance growth, security, and compliance.

Building state-of-the-art fraud defenses for trading platforms
November 4, 2025

Building state-of-the-art fraud defenses for trading platforms

Learn how trading platforms can strengthen fraud prevention without hurting user experience using device intelligence to improve detection accuracy and compliance.

The 10 best VPN detection tools for fraud prevention in 2025
October 29, 2025

The 10 best VPN detection tools for fraud prevention in 2025

Compare the 10 best VPN detection tools in 2025. Discover key features, strengths, and pricing to stop fraud and uncover hidden VPN traffic.

  • Anti Fraud technology
Should you build or buy a device intelligence solution? What you need to know
October 17, 2025

Should you build or buy a device intelligence solution? What you need to know

Explore the pros and cons of building versus buying a device intelligence solution. Learn key costs, compliance, and scalability considerations to help your business prevent fraud.

Balancing growth & trust: Fraud risks facing e-commerce platforms in 2025
October 17, 2025

Balancing growth & trust: Fraud risks facing e-commerce platforms in 2025

Digital commerce platforms must balance growth with trust. Discover how device intelligence reduces fraud and false declines while protecting merchant margins.

How to detect Frida toolkit abuse in your mobile app
October 8, 2025

How to detect Frida toolkit abuse in your mobile app

Explore Frida, the open-source toolkit for app security and why its detection is crucial for fraud prevention.

Open-source fingerprinting vs. Fingerprint Pro: Accuracy comparison
October 2, 2025

Open-source fingerprinting vs. Fingerprint Pro: Accuracy comparison

Compare the accuracy of open-source fingerprinting solutions with Fingerprint Pro. Discover key differences in identification rates, reliability, and when to choose each option.

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