Anti Fraud technology Articles

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Learn what we believe the 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle reveals about AI-powered fraud, synthetic identities, and how banks can strengthen defenses with device intelligence.
Explore the pros and cons of building versus buying a device intelligence solution. Learn key costs, compliance, and scalability considerations to help your business prevent fraud.
Digital commerce platforms must balance growth with trust. Discover how device intelligence reduces fraud and false declines while protecting merchant margins.
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