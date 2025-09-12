Anti Fraud technology Articles

Discover key strategies and solutions to prevent account takeover fraud and safeguard digital identities effectively.
Embedded browsers like webviews and Chrome Custom Tabs make mobile flows fast to launch, but create session and fraud challenges. Learn how Fingerprint’s device intelligence can help you recognize users and maintain secure, seamless experiences.
Explore 2024’s key device intelligence insights from Fingerprint, including VPN usage, bot traffic, incognito browsing, and unique device growth — and what they mean for fraud prevention.
Learn how to detect and block Tor traffic using IP intelligence, device fingerprinting, and Smart Signals — without locking out legitimate privacy users.
Learn how to detect and block malicious web crawlers that steal data, overload servers, and enable fraud, without disrupting real users.
Learn how to secure your applications with TLS encryption, certificate pinning, HSTS, and device intelligence to stop MitM attacks targeting traffic and user sessions.
Discover Gartner's insights on "cyberfraud fusion" — the merging of fraud prevention and cybersecurity — and what it means for vendors and enterprises.
Location spoofing is a growing fraud tactic used to bypass geo restrictions, pricing, and compliance. Learn how to detect fake locations before they cause damage.
Friction isn’t always bad. Learn how adding well-placed user friction can improve security, reduce fraud, and even enhance the user experience.
Click farm fraud drains ad spend and skews engagement data. Learn the latest detection and prevention strategies to keep your campaigns clean.
If you’ve never heard of device intelligence before, this deep dive explains what it is and what it takes to do it right
Learn how ID Verifications (IDV) works, common challenges and limitations with implementation, and how to build a comprehensive strategy around it to prevent fraud