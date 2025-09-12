Anti Fraud technology Articles

How to prevent account takeover fraud: 7 strategies that work
September 12, 2025

How to prevent account takeover fraud: 7 strategies that work

Discover key strategies and solutions to prevent account takeover fraud and safeguard digital identities effectively.

How to prevent mobile fraud in embedded browsers
August 21, 2025

How to prevent mobile fraud in embedded browsers

Embedded browsers like webviews and Chrome Custom Tabs make mobile flows fast to launch, but create session and fraud challenges. Learn how Fingerprint’s device intelligence can help you recognize users and maintain secure, seamless experiences.

2024 Device intelligence by the numbers
August 14, 2025

2024 Device intelligence by the numbers

Explore 2024’s key device intelligence insights from Fingerprint, including VPN usage, bot traffic, incognito browsing, and unique device growth — and what they mean for fraud prevention.

How to detect Tor traffic & block high-risk anonymity networks
August 5, 2025

How to detect Tor traffic & block high-risk anonymity networks

Learn how to detect and block Tor traffic using IP intelligence, device fingerprinting, and Smart Signals — without locking out legitimate privacy users.

How to detect and block malicious web crawlers in 2025
August 4, 2025

How to detect and block malicious web crawlers in 2025

Learn how to detect and block malicious web crawlers that steal data, overload servers, and enable fraud, without disrupting real users.

6 ways to prevent a man-in-the-middle (MitM) attack
July 31, 2025

6 ways to prevent a man-in-the-middle (MitM) attack

Learn how to secure your applications with TLS encryption, certificate pinning, HSTS, and device intelligence to stop MitM attacks targeting traffic and user sessions.

Fraud prevention & cybersecurity are consolidating: Key takeaways from the Gartner report
July 30, 2025

Fraud prevention & cybersecurity are consolidating: Key takeaways from the Gartner report

Discover Gartner's insights on "cyberfraud fusion" — the merging of fraud prevention and cybersecurity — and what it means for vendors and enterprises.

  • Anti Fraud technology
How to detect location spoofing and prevent fraud
July 25, 2025

How to detect location spoofing and prevent fraud

Location spoofing is a growing fraud tactic used to bypass geo restrictions, pricing, and compliance. Learn how to detect fake locations before they cause damage.

How adding user friction helps prevent fraud
July 25, 2025

How adding user friction helps prevent fraud

Friction isn’t always bad. Learn how adding well-placed user friction can improve security, reduce fraud, and even enhance the user experience.

How to detect click farm fraud in 2025
July 25, 2025

How to detect click farm fraud in 2025

Click farm fraud drains ad spend and skews engagement data. Learn the latest detection and prevention strategies to keep your campaigns clean.

What is device intelligence? An explainer guide
July 9, 2025

What is device intelligence? An explainer guide

If you’ve never heard of device intelligence before, this deep dive explains what it is and what it takes to do it right

  • Anti Fraud technology
What is ID Verification (IDV) & how does it work?
July 8, 2025

What is ID Verification (IDV) & how does it work?

Learn how ID Verifications (IDV) works, common challenges and limitations with implementation, and how to build a comprehensive strategy around it to prevent fraud

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