Payment fraud Articles

Guest checkout fraud: How to stop repeat offenders
June 27, 2025

Guest checkout fraud: How to stop repeat offenders

Allowing guest checkouts boosts conversion rates but also opens the door to repeated anonymous payment fraud. Learn how to detect and stop fraudsters while maintaining a seamless experience for legitimate shoppers.

Chargeback dispute process by network: A complete breakdown
June 12, 2025

Chargeback dispute process by network: A complete breakdown

Networks like Visa, Mastercard, JCB & UnionPay have different chargeback dispute procedures, but all accept device fingerprinting as strong evidence of first-party fraud.

How to use Compelling Evidence 3.0 and device intelligence to minimize penalties under Visa’s VAMP
May 15, 2025

How to use Compelling Evidence 3.0 and device intelligence to minimize penalties under Visa’s VAMP

Chargebacks are even more painful under Visa's new rules. Learn what's changed and how you can stay below tightening chargeback ratios and enumeration thresholds.

Webinar recap: How Glovo uses device intelligence to spot and stop fraudsters and bots
February 27, 2025

Webinar recap: How Glovo uses device intelligence to spot and stop fraudsters and bots

Learn how Glovo uses Fingerprint to stop fake accounts and bots.

Tutorial: Credit card cracking explained — and how to prevent it
January 24, 2025

Tutorial: Credit card cracking explained — and how to prevent it

Card cracking is when fraudsters attempt to obtain valid credit card information that they can use to make unauthorized purchases. Learn how to build defenses against this threat.

Payment fraud prevention & solutions guide
January 9, 2025

Payment fraud prevention & solutions guide

Payment fraud can be a costly headache, but with the right tools and prevention techniques, you can prevent “friendly fraud” and third-party fraud.

Tutorial: How to reduce payment fraud
January 7, 2025

Tutorial: How to reduce payment fraud

Learn how reliable visitor identification enhances anti-fraud workflows for online payment transactions.

Building better chargeback cases with Fingerprint
December 19, 2024

Building better chargeback cases with Fingerprint

Catch friendly fraudsters red-handed with Fingerprint visitor IDs. Prove who really made that “unauthorized” purchase and stop chargeback abuse.

Payment fraud prevention in banking & financial services
December 11, 2024

Payment fraud prevention in banking & financial services

Learn about the top 5 types of payment fraud in banking and financial services, and how to prevent them.

Step-by-step guide to payment fraud prevention with Fingerprint
December 10, 2024

Step-by-step guide to payment fraud prevention with Fingerprint

Learn about the different types of payment fraud and how you can use Fingerprint to stop them in this implementation guide.

E-commerce fraud prevention: Payment fraud trends for online marketplaces
December 7, 2024

E-commerce fraud prevention: Payment fraud trends for online marketplaces

Understand the 5 most common types e-commerce payment fraud and get prevention tips for e-commerce merchants and marketplaces.

Chargeback fraud prevention: Tactics and best practices
November 15, 2024

Chargeback fraud prevention: Tactics and best practices

Explore strategies for preventing chargeback fraud, including detection tools that identify fraudulent activities.

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