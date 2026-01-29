- Robodex
- Monitoring
- Ghost Inspector
Ghost InspectorVerified
What is Ghost Inspector?
Ghost Inspector is a cloud-based browser testing service that runs recorded interactions on websites and web applications. It checks functionality and alerts teams when tests fail or screenshots change.
How to detect Ghost Inspector with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Ghost Inspector through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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