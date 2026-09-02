Fingerprint exists to make the internet safer.

We do this by serving our customers who purchase our software directly, by helping them protect their websites and apps as online traffic changes and new threats emerge. We also support another type of customer. These customers want to strengthen their platforms via embedded device intelligence, through OEM partnerships.

This post explains what partnership with Fingerprint looks like, why platforms choose to embed device intelligence instead of building their own solution in house, and why partnering with us can protect your business for a changing world of online traffic.

What is an OEM partnership?

An OEM partnership lets a platform embed Fingerprint's device identification and Smart Signals into its own product and sell the result as its own. The partner's end-customers experience one product, under one brand, on one invoice.

Integration works the same way it does for our direct customers: Our web and mobile SDKs collect signals, our API returns a stable visitor identifier and real-time risk signals, and the partner feeds that data into its own decisioning and platform.

Partnerships can be fully white-label or co-branded, whichever fits the partner's preferences and positioning.

Why platforms partner with Fingerprint

The platforms we work with tend to come to us with the same set of challenges, and our partnership addresses them directly.

Some of the most pressing business needs we address include:

Accuracy and signal depth their customers can feel. Weak device intelligence shows up downstream as missed fraud, false positives, and friction for legitimate users. Fingerprint's device intelligence is the most extensive and accurate in the industry, which means fewer good customers challenged, fewer bad actors get through, and a partner product that performs visibly better than what it replaced.

Speed without the engineering bill. Building device intelligence in-house can pull engineers off the product roadmap for entire quarters. Then maintenance keeps them there, because browser updates, OS releases, and new evasion tools erode accuracy every quarter, so the work never actually ends. Embedding Fingerprint takes a fast, well-documented integration, and the R&D burden of staying current and accurate becomes ours. This means focusing every engineering dollar where it earns the most, on your real moat, rather than on maintaining costly infrastructure.

Adaptability and staying ahead of the fraud curve. A platform's edge is its decisioning, its workflows, and its vertical expertise. Device intelligence is a specialist's problem. As browsers and operating systems change constantly, privacy features degrade basic techniques, and AI-driven traffic now may appear the same as humans do. Because device intelligence is our core focus, we stay on top of those changes to traffic types and online behavior, so you can keep working from the most accurate signals available and catch emerging threats early.

A stronger competitive position. Best-in-class device intelligence helps partners win enterprise deals with hard identification requirements and keeps their largest customers from bolting on a separate point solution for a capability the platform should provide natively.

Building in house Partnering with Fingerprint Time to market Quarters to years Weeks Engineering cost Dedicated team, permanently Purpose built for OEM partnerships; Rapid integration, then maintenance is ours Accuracy Degrades as browsers, devices, and fraud evolve Industry leading accuracy, improving continuously Signal depth Limited to what the team can build and maintain Identification plus 100+ device, browser, network and behavioral signals outside the box Focus Roadmap diverted to a non-core problem Device intelligence is our core focus Customer perception "Good enough" internal tooling doesn't meet enterprise expectations Best-in-class capability under your brand

What types of companies partner with Fingerprint

Fraud platforms, identity providers, and payment platforms are increasingly the businesses who are embedding our device intelligence solution inside their products to drive economic value for their own customers. Their risk scores, their authentication flows, their merchant protection, all running on our signals underneath.

Fraud platforms

Sharper risk scoring, with a device identifier that persists through cleared cookies, incognito, and VPNs

Fewer false positives, so good users stop getting caught in manual review

Fraud rings surfaced through link analysis, when one device turns out to be operating twenty accounts

Identity platforms (IDV, CIAM, IAM)

More accurate device identification, enabling adaptive MFA that is genuinely adaptive, stepping up only when the device is truly unfamiliar

Stronger account takeover and fraudulent signup prevention, backed by a broad array of device signals

Lower verification cost per user

Payment platforms

Faster checkout for recognized, trusted customers

Improved security on transactions without adding steps for legitimate buyers

Merchant protection and fewer chargebacks, with device-level evidence to support representment

The future is embedded device intelligence

There's a long lineage of capabilities that every platform needs but few should build. Payments went through this shift with embedded payments. Identity verification went through it, as well. The strongest solutions become embedded primitives, delivered by specialists and consumed invisibly.

Device intelligence is next, for a simple reason: Customers expect the best. Fraud and security buyers benchmark accuracy, compare false positive rates, and run bake-offs. A platform maintaining its own in-house identifier isn't measured against what was possible internally. It's measured against the best available in the market.

As that gap becomes visible to end-customers, "good enough" stops being good enough, and every serious platform will face the same choice: Embed the best device intelligence available, or keep explaining why theirs falls short.

The platforms moving early get more than a closed feature gap. They get to walk into enterprise evaluations with best-in-class device intelligence as a native answer, while competitors struggle to maintain their device intelligence capabilities.

If you’d like to learn more about embedding our highly accurate, adaptive visitor recognition and risk signals for stronger trust decisioning, we'd like to talk. Visit our partner page or reach out to our team at partnerships@fingerprint.com.