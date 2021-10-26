Leon Yen's Articles

October 26, 2021
Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA
Find out why Microsoft and Apple recommend 2FA for stopping automated bots and malicious humans from stealing your online accounts.
Find out why Microsoft and Apple recommend 2FA for stopping automated bots and malicious humans from stealing your online accounts.
Business is booming for online merchants and cyber criminals alike. Learn about the common signs of online fraud and how to protect your web store against malicious actors.
Phishing emails targeting businesses are increasingly difficult to detect. Learn how to train your employees to spot common signs of a phishing attack.
Learn more about these tell-tale signs that your customers' accounts have been hijacked by cyber criminals.
Today's ecommerce fraud is sophisticated, automated, and hard to detect. Learn about these 6 leading types and how to recognize them before it's too late.