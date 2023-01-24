Jennifer Marsh's Articles

Here is some text for my bio: I'm a software developer with a strong interest in cybersecurity. As an amateur hacker, I appreciate the many ways hackers find exploits in vulnerable code and love to read and write about the latest hacks. I aspire to get my first bounty, but I love educating users and developers on the ways they can protect their data.
Bot mitigation is a process used to detect malicious bots and protect websites from their activities. It works by identifying suspicious behavior and then blocking it before any damage can be done. Learn how bot mitigation can protect your business from malicious threats and safeguard customer and corporate data.