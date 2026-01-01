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Travel Fraud Prevention_

Start Here for Safe Travels

Build session-level trust and protect your booking, loyalty, and payment ecosystems with advanced device intelligence.

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Trusted by travel and hospitality leaders worldwide

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Flighthub logo
Turkish airlines logo
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Booking.com logo
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The Fingerprint difference_

Identify risk early. See fewer
disputes. Secure more business.

Trust your brand and partner programs

Prevent harmful phishing and account takeover attacks by validating each session at the device level.

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Detect
Stolen Cards
Flag
High-Risk Devices
Monitor
Booking Speed

Build loyalty without latency

Reduce points theft, account misuse, and reward abuse without adding friction for trusted members.

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Curb
Risky Logins
Detect
Reused Devices
Eliminate
Fake Claims

Stop fraud before it becomes a chargeback

Get highly predictive signals to recognize risky activity early and strengthen fraud controls.

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Reduce
Dispute Losses
Spot
Fake Cancellations
ID
Policy Abusers
Report_

2026 Travel & Hospitality Fraud Report

Explore the latest insights and recommendations for the current landscape of fraud in Travel & Hospitality.

View Report

Travel &
hospitality fraud

Building loyalty under pressure
in modern travel platforms

Travel &
hospitality fraud

Building loyalty under pressure
in modern travel platforms

Travel &
hospitality fraud

Building loyalty under pressure
in modern travel platforms

Travel &
hospitality fraud

Building loyalty under pressure
in modern travel platforms

Why Fingerprint_

Travel and hospitality companies trust us for world-class fraud prevention.

Network Signals AI & Bots Signals Behavioral Signals Device Signals

You can analyze signals from any browser and mobile device.

Built by and for developers with ready-to-use APIs, SDKs, and webhooks.

SOC 2
AICPA

We are enterprise-grade compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and ISO 27001 certifications.

You can get started in minutes with just a few lines of code.

GDPR

We're the original fingerprinting library with bleeding-edge detection and privacy technology. 

1npm install @fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs-pro

Accurate and stable VisitorIDs persist
for months, not days.

G2
GITHUB
28k+ Stars
Success Stories_

How Booking.com stops fraud & increases trust with Fingerprint

Booking.com
Fingerprint provides clear device-level signals we can use to prevent fraud and reduce losses, while also enabling smoother customer journeys.
Andreas Zodhiates
Andreas ZodhiatesHead of Payment Fraud@Booking.com
Success Stories_

How FlightHub increased revenue and reduced their false positive rate by 6%

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FlightHub
Fingerprint allowed us to accurately catch fraud where our previous solution was failing.
Drayton Williams
Drayton WilliamsDirector of Fraud Prevention@FlightHub
Success Stories_

How Headout cut chargebacks by 90% with Fingerprint

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Headout
We previously could never identify the devices used by fraudulent actors the way we can today with Fingerprint.
Shivam Darmora
Shivam DarmoraAssociate Director of Data@Headout
Contact us_

See why hundreds of innovators across the travel industry trust Fingerprint

Talk to our sales team about plans, pricing, enterprise contracts, or request a demo.

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