Travel Fraud Prevention_
Start Here for Safe Travels
Build session-level trust and protect your booking, loyalty, and payment ecosystems with advanced device intelligence.
Trusted by travel and hospitality leaders worldwide
Identify risk early. See fewer
disputes. Secure more business.
Trust your brand and partner programs
Prevent harmful phishing and account takeover attacks by validating each session at the device level.Learn More ↗
Build loyalty without latency
Reduce points theft, account misuse, and reward abuse without adding friction for trusted members.Learn More ↗
Stop fraud before it becomes a chargeback
Get highly predictive signals to recognize risky activity early and strengthen fraud controls.Learn More ↗
2026 Travel & Hospitality Fraud Report
Explore the latest insights and recommendations for the current landscape of fraud in Travel & Hospitality.View Report
Travel &
hospitality fraud
Building loyalty under pressure
in modern travel platforms
Travel &
hospitality fraud
Building loyalty under pressure
in modern travel platforms
Travel &
hospitality fraud
Building loyalty under pressure
in modern travel platforms
Travel &
hospitality fraud
Building loyalty under pressure
in modern travel platforms
Travel and hospitality companies trust us for world-class fraud prevention.
You can analyze signals from any browser and mobile device.
Built by and for developers with ready-to-use APIs, SDKs, and webhooks.
We are enterprise-grade compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and ISO 27001 certifications.
You can get started in minutes with just a few lines of code.
We're the original fingerprinting library with bleeding-edge detection and privacy technology.
1
npm install @fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs-pro
Accurate and stable VisitorIDs persist
for months, not days.
How Booking.com stops fraud & increases trust with Fingerprint
“Fingerprint provides clear device-level signals we can use to prevent fraud and reduce losses, while also enabling smoother customer journeys.”
How FlightHub increased revenue and reduced their false positive rate by 6%Learn More ↗
“Fingerprint allowed us to accurately catch fraud where our previous solution was failing.”
How Headout cut chargebacks by 90% with FingerprintLearn More ↗
“We previously could never identify the devices used by fraudulent actors the way we can today with Fingerprint.”
See why hundreds of innovators across the travel industry trust Fingerprint
Talk to our sales team about plans, pricing, enterprise contracts, or request a demo.