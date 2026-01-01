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iGaming Fraud Prevention_

Make a Winning Play on Fraud Defense

Put an end to account takeovers, chargebacks, and bonus abuse. Limit losses and protect player trust with advanced device intelligence.

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Trusted by gaming & gambling leaders worldwide

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The Fingerprint difference_

Strengthen account security
from signup to payout.

Stop account takeover attacks

Shield your platform from bots, phony users, and fraudulent transactions.

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Protect
legitimate users
Spot
suspicious logins
Deter
brute-force attacks

Take control of bonus and promo abuse

Accurately identify suspicious traffic and curb exploits.

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Prevent
gnoming sign-ups
Block
multi-accounting
Thwart
matched bettors

Protect payouts, prevent chargebacks

Safeguard customer transactions and limit financial losses from fraud.

Learn More
Flag
risky transactions
Stop
card testing attacks
Reinforce
user trust
Tutorials_

Get started fast with our tutorials

See how you can identify visitors and stop gaming fraud with step-by-step guides.

Learn More
/withdraw
Bitcoin
0.08
Sell
Deposit to
Bank
Fee $3.41

Flag risky transactions

/login

Spot suspicious logins

/login

Deter brute-force attacks

/cart
Coupon code
SPRING
Apply coupon

Block multi-accounting

Why Fingerprint_

Fraud and risk teams rely on us to deliver secure gaming & gambling experiences with the highest levels of regulatory compliance.

Deliver secure gaming & gambling experiences with the highest levels of regulatory compliance.

Network Signals AI & Bots Signals Behavioral Signals Device Signals

You can analyze signals from any browser and mobile device.

Built by and for developers with ready-to-use APIs, SDKs, and webhooks.

SOC 2
AICPA

We are enterprise-grade compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and ISO 27001 certifications.

You can get started in minutes with just a few lines of code.

GDPR

We're the original fingerprinting library with bleeding-edge detection and privacy technology. 

1npm install @fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs-pro

Accurate and stable VisitorIDs persist
for months, not days.

G2
GITHUB
28k+ Stars
Contact us_

Discover why gaming innovators trust Fingerprint

Talk to our sales team about plans, pricing, enterprise contracts, or request a demo.

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