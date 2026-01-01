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iGaming Fraud Prevention_
Make a Winning Play on Fraud Defense
Put an end to account takeovers, chargebacks, and bonus abuse. Limit losses and protect player trust with advanced device intelligence.
Trusted by gaming & gambling leaders worldwide
The Fingerprint difference_
Strengthen account security
from signup to payout.
Stop account takeover attacks
Shield your platform from bots, phony users, and fraudulent transactions.Learn More ↗
Protect
legitimate users
Spot
suspicious logins
Deter
brute-force attacks
Take control of bonus and promo abuse
Accurately identify suspicious traffic and curb exploits.Learn More ↗
Prevent
gnoming sign-ups
Block
multi-accounting
Thwart
matched bettors
Protect payouts, prevent chargebacks
Safeguard customer transactions and limit financial losses from fraud.Learn More ↗
Flag
risky transactions
Stop
card testing attacks
Reinforce
user trust
Tutorials_
Get started fast with our tutorials
See how you can identify visitors and stop gaming fraud with step-by-step guides.Learn More
/withdraw
Bitcoin
0.08
Deposit to
Bank
Fee $3.41
Flag risky transactions
/login
Enter your 4-digit code
4
2
9
Resend code
Spot suspicious logins
/login
Enter your 4-digit code
4
2
9
Resend code
Deter brute-force attacks
/cart
Coupon code
SPRING
Block multi-accounting
Why Fingerprint_
Fraud and risk teams rely on us to deliver secure gaming & gambling experiences with the highest levels of regulatory compliance.
Deliver secure gaming & gambling experiences with the highest levels of regulatory compliance.
Network Signals AI & Bots Signals Behavioral Signals Device Signals
You can analyze signals from any browser and mobile device.
Built by and for developers with ready-to-use APIs, SDKs, and webhooks.
SOC 2
AICPA
We are enterprise-grade compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and ISO 27001 certifications.
You can get started in minutes with just a few lines of code.
GDPR
We're the original fingerprinting library with bleeding-edge detection and privacy technology.
1
npm install @fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs-pro
Accurate and stable VisitorIDs persist
for months, not days.
G2
GITHUB
28k+ Stars
Contact us_
Discover why gaming innovators trust Fingerprint
Talk to our sales team about plans, pricing, enterprise contracts, or request a demo.