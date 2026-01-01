New We now detect Meta Muse Learn how
Secure the exchange.
Cryptocurrency Fraud Prevention_
Secure the exchange.
Protect the wallet. Keep the trust.
Stop account takeover attacks, multi-accounting schemes, and payment fraud without adding friction for legitimate users.
Trusted by crypto exchanges & leaders
The Fingerprint difference_
Defend every layer
of your crypto platform
Prevent account takeover attacks
Know when something's wrong before the transaction clears.Learn More ↗
Spot
Sus Devices
Curb
Brute-Force Attacks
Flag
High-Risk Sessions
Block payment fraud before it hits
Put a stop to suspicious transactions before funds move.Learn More ↗
Flag
Stolen Cards
Prevent
Chargeback Abuse
Stop
Withdrawals
Detect multi-accounting and promo abuse
Curb malicious activity and strengthen account security controls.Learn More ↗
Detect
Multi-Accounting
Flag
Hidden Browsers
Prevent
Referral Abuse
Tutorials_
Get started fast with our prebuilt, no-code tutorials
See how you can identify visitors and stop crypto fraud with step-by-step guides.Learn More
/withdraw
Bitcoin
0.08
Deposit to
Bank
Fee $3.41
Stop transactions from high-risk devices
/login
Enter your 4-digit code
4
2
9
Resend code
Challenge suspicious logins
/login
Enter your 4-digit code
4
2
9
Resend code
Challenge suspicious logins
/cart
Coupon code
SPRING
Stop promo abuse
Why Fingerprint_
Crypto fraud and security teams rely on us for world-class device intelligence.
Network Signals AI & Bots Signals Behavioral Signals Device Signals
You can analyze signals from any browser and mobile device.
Built by and for developers with ready-to-use APIs, SDKs, and webhooks.
SOC 2
AICPA
We are enterprise-grade compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and ISO 27001 certifications.
You can get started in minutes with just a few lines of code.
GDPR
We're the original fingerprinting library with bleeding-edge detection and privacy technology.
1
npm install @fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs-pro
Accurate and stable VisitorIDs persist
for months, not days.
G2
GITHUB
28k+ Stars
Contact us_
Learn why hundreds of crypto platforms trust Fingerprint for fraud defense
Talk to our sales team about plans, pricing, enterprise contracts, or request a demo.