New We now detect Meta Muse Learn how
Buy Now, Pay Later Fraud Prevention_
Buy now, fraud never
Protect your BNPL platform from account takeover, synthetic identity fraud, and multi-accounting with advanced device intelligence.
Top BNPLs and Fintechs trust Fingerprint
The Fingerprint difference_
Defend every touchpoint,
from first payment to final installment
Stop account takeover attacks
Identify and block fraudsters before they exploit a legitimate customer's account.Learn More ↗
Spot
Sus Logins
Stop
Credential Stuffing
Flag
Unusual Transactions
Shut down account and fake identity fraud
Stop stolen and synthetic identities from ever getting approved.Learn More ↗
Flag
Risky Sign-Ups
Detect
Fake Identities
Deter
Multi-Accounting
Reduce disputes and first-party payment fraud
Catch payment abuse before disputes and chargebacks hit your bottom line.Learn More ↗
Stop
Bust-Out Fraud
Flag
Repeat Abusers
Reduce
Chargebacks
Tutorials_
Get started fast with our prebuilt, no-code tutorials
See how you can identify visitors and stop BNPL fraud with step-by-step guides.Learn More
/withdraw
Bitcoin
0.08
Deposit to
Bank
Fee $3.41
Stop transactions from high-risk devices
/login
Enter your 4-digit code
4
2
9
Resend code
Challenge suspicious logins
/login
Enter your 4-digit code
4
2
9
Resend code
Challenge suspicious logins
/cart
Coupon code
SPRING
Stop promo abuse
Why Fingerprint_
Buy now, pay later platforms rely on us for world-class device intelligence.
Network Signals AI & Bots Signals Behavioral Signals Device Signals
You can analyze signals from any browser and mobile device.
Built by and for developers with ready-to-use APIs, SDKs, and webhooks.
SOC 2
AICPA
We are enterprise-grade compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and ISO 27001 certifications.
You can get started in minutes with just a few lines of code.
GDPR
We're the original fingerprinting library with bleeding-edge detection and privacy technology.
1
npm install @fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs-pro
Accurate and stable VisitorIDs persist
for months, not days.
G2
GITHUB
28k+ Stars
Success Stories_
How Tabby elevates risk accuracy with FingerprintLearn More ↗
“Fingerprint stood out as a reliable way to recognize repeat devices and how easily it fit into our existing risk framework.”
Contact us_
Learn why hundreds of BNPL lenders trust Fingerprint
Talk to our sales team about plans, pricing, enterprise contracts, or request a demo.