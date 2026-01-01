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Banking Fraud Prevention_

Keep fraudsters off
your balance sheet

Stop account takeovers, identity fraud, and payment abuse. Protect your customers and your bottom line with advanced device intelligence.

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TRUSTED BY LEADING BANKS & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

Max Credit Union logo
C6 Bank logo
Plaid logo
Checkout.com logo
Dropbox logo
Banco Pan logo
Banco Daycoval logo
Das Kann Bank logo
The Fingerprint difference_

Defend every touchpoint, from
sign-up to settlement.

Stop account takeover attacks

Fraudsters with access to a customer's account create more damage than a single transaction.

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Spot
ATO Attacks
Block
Credential Stuffing
Detect
Brute-Force Attacks

Shut down identity fraud at sign-up

Stop guessing whether a new customer is legitimate (or not).

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Flag
Risky Sign-Ups
Detect
Fake Identities
StreamLine
Trusted Onboardings

Secure every payment rail

Every transfer is an opportunity for fraud. Make sure it isn't.

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Block
Scam Transfers
Stop
Card Testing
Reduce
Disputes
Tutorials_

Get started fast with our tutorials

See how you can identify visitors and stop banking fraud with step-by-step guides.

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/withdraw
Bitcoin
0.08
Sell
Deposit to
Bank
Fee $3.41

Stop transactions from high-risk devices

/login

Challenge suspicious logins

/login

Challenge suspicious logins

/cart
Coupon code
SPRING
Apply coupon

Block fraudulent transfers

Why Fingerprint_

Banking fraud and compliance teams rely
on us for world-class fraud prevention.

Banking fraud and compliance teams rely
on us for world-class fraud prevention.

Network Signals AI & Bots Signals Behavioral Signals Device Signals

You can analyze signals from any browser and mobile device.

Built by and for developers with ready-to-use APIs, SDKs, and webhooks.

SOC 2
AICPA

We are enterprise-grade compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and ISO 27001 certifications.

You can get started in minutes with just a few lines of code.

GDPR

We're the original fingerprinting library with bleeding-edge detection and privacy technology. 

1npm install @fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs-pro

Accurate and stable VisitorIDs persist
for months, not days.

G2
GITHUB
28k+ Stars
Success Stories_

How Banco Pan
reduced fraud losses
with visitor identification

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Banco PAN
We've implemented ID extraction across all possible channels and seen a huge impact, refusing fraudsters and assertively approving ideal customers.
Banco Pan
Banco PanSpecialist
Contact us_

See why hundreds of
banks trust Fingerprint
for fraud defense

Talk to our sales team about plans, pricing, enterprise contracts, or request a demo.

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