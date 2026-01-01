New We now detect Meta Muse Learn how
Keep fraudsters off
Banking Fraud Prevention_
Keep fraudsters off
your balance sheet
Stop account takeovers, identity fraud, and payment abuse. Protect your customers and your bottom line with advanced device intelligence.
TRUSTED BY LEADING BANKS & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
The Fingerprint difference_
Defend every touchpoint, from
sign-up to settlement.
Stop account takeover attacks
Fraudsters with access to a customer's account create more damage than a single transaction.Learn More ↗
Spot
ATO Attacks
Block
Credential Stuffing
Detect
Brute-Force Attacks
Shut down identity fraud at sign-up
Stop guessing whether a new customer is legitimate (or not).Learn More ↗
Flag
Risky Sign-Ups
Detect
Fake Identities
StreamLine
Trusted Onboardings
Secure every payment rail
Every transfer is an opportunity for fraud. Make sure it isn't.Learn More ↗
Block
Scam Transfers
Stop
Card Testing
Reduce
Disputes
Tutorials_
Get started fast with our tutorials
See how you can identify visitors and stop banking fraud with step-by-step guides.Learn More
/withdraw
Bitcoin
0.08
Deposit to
Bank
Fee $3.41
Stop transactions from high-risk devices
/login
Enter your 4-digit code
4
2
9
Resend code
Challenge suspicious logins
/login
Enter your 4-digit code
4
2
9
Resend code
Challenge suspicious logins
/cart
Coupon code
SPRING
Block fraudulent transfers
Why Fingerprint_
Banking fraud and compliance teams rely
on us for world-class fraud prevention.
Banking fraud and compliance teams rely
on us for world-class fraud prevention.
Network Signals AI & Bots Signals Behavioral Signals Device Signals
You can analyze signals from any browser and mobile device.
Built by and for developers with ready-to-use APIs, SDKs, and webhooks.
SOC 2
AICPA
We are enterprise-grade compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and ISO 27001 certifications.
You can get started in minutes with just a few lines of code.
GDPR
We're the original fingerprinting library with bleeding-edge detection and privacy technology.
1
npm install @fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs-pro
Accurate and stable VisitorIDs persist
for months, not days.
G2
GITHUB
28k+ Stars
Success Stories_
How Banco Pan
reduced fraud losses
with visitor identification
How Banco Pan Learn More ↗
reduced fraud losses
with visitor identification
“We've implemented ID extraction across all possible channels and seen a huge impact, refusing fraudsters and assertively approving ideal customers.”
Banco PanSpecialist
Contact us_
See why hundreds of
banks trust Fingerprint
for fraud defense
See why hundreds
of banks trust
Fingerprint for fraud defense
Talk to our sales team about plans, pricing, enterprise contracts, or request a demo.