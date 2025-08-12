Petr Palata's Articles

Senior Technical Product Manager

Petr Palata is a seasoned technical product leader with over a decade of experience in software development, mobile security, and fraud protection. Beginning his career in iOS development, he went on to build and lead a mobile team at Wandera, a mobile-first startup acquired by Jamf. Throughout his career, Petr has focused on cybersecurity, contributing to antivirus, fraud prevention, and mobile endpoint management products. He is currently Senior Manager of Technical Product Management at Fingerprint, where he oversees the public API surface and fraud protection solutions for both mobile and web platforms. Known for his deep analytical mindset and low-level technical curiosity, Petr combines a strong engineering background with a product-driven approach. His work is grounded in a passion for understanding complex systems and delivering impactful, secure technologies that fight fraud at scale.