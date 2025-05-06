Evelyn Chea Articles
Evelyn Chea's Articles
How to improve B2B SaaS retention by optimizing the returning user experience
When you recognize returning users and remember how they like to use your B2B SaaS product, you can reduce customer churn.
- Returning user experience
How an awesome returning user experience can boost conversion rates
Smooth logins and personalization can make returning customers feel valued and more likely to buy. Learn how device intelligence can help.
- Returning user experience
- User experience
How iGaming companies can reduce friction for trusted players
How device intelligence can keep players coming back to betting sites with faster, more personalized experiences
- iGaming
- Gaming
How to optimize your website to retain customers & drive revenue
Find out how you can optimize the returning user experience with improved user sign-in processes & personalization using device intelligence, even for anonymous visitors.
- Returning user experience
- User experience
Bots can now beat reCAPTCHAs every time. What's next?
reCAPTCHAs have dominated bot detection tools for decades, but they don’t work anymore. Learn what you can do to detect bots without outdated tools.
- Bot detection
The top 3 impacts of a poor login experience in fintech & banking — and how to fix them
Learn how device intelligence helps provide a smooth login experience that boosts customer retention & growth for banks and fintechs.
- Fintech
- Returning user experience
- User experience
Don't let AI agent hype fool you — bots are still the biggest risks
While AI agents dominate headlines, their challenges mean bots still reign for fraud risks. Stop fraudsters with good bot detection tools.
- Bot detection
Webinar recap: How Glovo uses device intelligence to spot and stop fraudsters and bots
Learn how Glovo uses Fingerprint to stop fake accounts and bots.
- Payment fraud
- Bot detection
How online gambling companies can win at Brazil’s new anti-fraud laws
Learn how device intelligence gives you the geolocation data needed to comply with Brazil's new online betting rules.
- iGaming
- Anti-fraud technology
- KYC
How fraud impacts fintech growth goals
Putting money in fraudsters’ hands is bad for business. Learn how fraud impacts new product signups, loan origination, and transaction thresholds, and how fintechs can prevent it.
- Fintech
Social engineering for fintech companies: A guide to preventing attacks
Learn how fintech companies can protect against social engineering attacks, with real-world examples, prevention strategies, and code snippets.
- Fintech
- Account takeover
- Anti-fraud technology
Buy now, pay later fraud: What retailers need to know
Learn about the rise of BNPL fraud and discover how retailers can protect themselves against fraudsters deploying common fraud techniques.
- E-commerce
- Account takeover