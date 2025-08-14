Evelyn Chea Articles
Evelyn Chea's Articles
2024 Device intelligence by the numbers
Explore 2024’s key device intelligence insights from Fingerprint, including VPN usage, bot traffic, incognito browsing, and unique device growth — and what they mean for fraud prevention.
- Bot detection
- VPN detection
- Anti-fraud technology
What is agentic commerce? And how are fraudsters exploiting it?
Complete guide to agentic commerce: Discover use cases, growth potential, security risks, and how to protect your platform from malicious AI agents.
- E-commerce
- AI agent detection
How to optimize for password-free checkout experiences
Explore how to create trusted password-free checkout flows by leveraging device intelligence to recognize returning users invisibly.
- E-commerce
- Payment fraud
Signals to detect agentic commerce fraud
Learn what agentic commerce is, how AI agents are transforming online buying, and why detecting bots is critical for preventing payment fraud.
- E-commerce
- AI agent detection
- Product Updates
What is device intelligence? An explainer guide
If you’ve never heard of device intelligence before, this deep dive explains what it is and what it takes to do it right
- Anti-fraud technology
Browser fingerprinting techniques: 6 top methods explained
Understand how browser fingerprinting is changing visitor identification and fraud prevention without compromising privacy.
- Fingerprinting
How to detect a VPN to prevent fraud in 2026
Learn VPN detection methods including database validation, timezone mismatch, OS mismatch & more. Detecting VPNs better identify users and prevents fraud.
- VPN detection
- Smart Signals
- Engineering
How to detect gnoming & multi-accounting in matched betting
Gnoming leads to bonus abuse and matched betting. Learn how device intelligence can help you detect gnoming and multi-accounting.
- iGaming
- Gaming
Chargeback dispute process by network: A complete breakdown
Networks like Visa, Mastercard, JCB & UnionPay have different chargeback dispute procedures, but all accept device fingerprinting as strong evidence of first-party fraud.
- E-commerce
- Payment fraud
How new account fraud drives bonus abuse & hurts growth in iGaming
Fake accounts are draining promo budgets and hurting growth in gaming and gambling. Learn what new account fraud looks like and how companies can prevent it.
- Gaming
- iGaming
New account fraud: How banks & fintechs can prevent it
New account fraud is a growing headache for fintechs and banks, but device intelligence can help detect fake sign-ups in real time.
- Fintech
- Anti-fraud technology
How to use Compelling Evidence 3.0 and device intelligence to minimize penalties under Visa’s VAMP
Chargebacks are even more painful under Visa's new rules. Learn what's changed and how you can stay below tightening chargeback ratios and enumeration thresholds.
- E-commerce
- Payment fraud