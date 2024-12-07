Evelyn Chea Articles
Evelyn Chea's Articles
E-commerce fraud prevention: Payment fraud trends for online marketplaces
Understand the 5 most common types e-commerce payment fraud and get prevention tips for e-commerce merchants and marketplaces.
- Buy now, pay later
- E-commerce
- Payment fraud
- Account takeover
The impact of buy now, pay later trends on e-commerce fraud prevention
Find out what trends are shaping buy now, pay later and learn how to stay ahead of them to protect legitimate transactions from fraudsters targeting BNPL.
- Buy now, pay later
Fingerprint ranked No. 40 fastest-growing company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology 500™
Fingerprint attributes 3,654% revenue growth to enterprise adoption and ease of integration.
- Announcements
Chargeback fraud prevention: Tactics and best practices
Explore strategies for preventing chargeback fraud, including detection tools that identify fraudulent activities.
- E-commerce
- Payment fraud
How online retailers can protect shoppers from holiday fraud
Learn how e-commerce retailers can protect customers (and their brand) from holiday fraud with our seasonal fraud prevention guide.
- E-commerce
- Payment fraud
Building mobile fintech apps that meet Apple’s privacy policies
How and why fintechs should treat Apple’s privacy policies, including the Regulated Financial Services Disclosure, with the same care as government regulation — proper privacy in apps, properly disclosed, will prevent delisting.
- Fintech
- Apple
- Privacy
Beyond cookies: Navigating the future of device identification
Google announced plans to keep third-party cookies, which can post risks to data privacy. Here’s how to adjust and strengthen security measures.
- Fingerprinting
ID.me & Fingerprint: How to protect customer accounts without impacting UX
Online marketplaces are prime targets for account takeover attacks. See how ID.me and Fingerprint work together to prevent ATO fraud.
- Account takeover
- Anti-fraud technology
- Events
5 emerging fraud trends: How fintechs and banks can combat them
Fraudsters constantly evolve their schemes to go undetected. Learn about current fraud trends and understand how banks can protect themselves and their customers.
- Fintech
- Payment fraud
Digital identity management: What it is, why it's essential, and best practices
Unlock the fundamentals of digital identity management, understand its importance, and discover the top best practices for your security.
- Anti-fraud technology
- Fingerprinting
How banks, fintechs & NBFCs can navigate India’s increasing regulatory pressures
Learn more about the recent actions by the Reserve Bank of India, KYC compliance requirements, and strategies fintechs can use to manage the regulatory landscape in India.
- Fintech
- Payment fraud
- KYC
Transaction fraud detection and prevention tips
Explore the basics of transaction fraud, its mechanisms, and detection methods to safeguard your business effectively.
- Payment fraud
- Anti-fraud technology