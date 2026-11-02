What is Grok Bot?

Grok Bot is xAI’s AI agent, and it can sign in to websites, work through inboxes, and finish multistep tasks for real users who message it like a coworker. Users create named bots, give each one a job, and hand off work the way they would to a colleague.

Each bot works from a persistent cloud computer running a real browser, so it keeps going after its user closes their laptop. To the websites it visits, a Grok Bot session looks like a person sitting at a browser: it loads pages, types into forms, and signs in with real credentials.

That makes Grok Bot useful to the people who rely on it. It also makes Grok Bot hard to tell apart from them.

Why is Grok Bot so difficult to detect?

Until recently, Grok Bot announced itself on arrival by signing its requests with Web Bot Auth. Any site checking signatures could see exactly who was visiting. Around October 9, 2026, those signatures stopped. Grok Bot didn’t go quiet; it stopped saying its name.

Three things now make it hard to catch:

No verifiable identity. Unsigned requests carry nothing that proves who sent them.

Unsigned requests carry nothing that proves who sent them. No automation flags. Grok Bot runs a real, headful browser, so the flags most bot detection depends on never appear.

Grok Bot runs a real, headful browser, so the flags most bot detection depends on never appear. No telltale IP address. Grok Bot can route its browser traffic through its user’s own connection, so IP reputation and data center checks see an ordinary visitor.

This is why declared identity can’t be your only signal. An agent that signs its traffic today can stop tomorrow, and policies built on signatures alone stop working with it.

For fraud and security teams, that raises an uncomfortable question: How do you detect an agent that has decided to stop identifying itself?

Identifying visitors, even ones who stop introducing themselves, in a privacy-preserving way is the problem Fingerprint was built to solve. Our Bot Detection Smart Signal now labels unsigned automation inferred to be Grok Bot directly in its response.

Grok Bot joins a roster of AI agents and assistants Fingerprint already identifies, including Meta’s Muse, OpenAI’s Cloud-Based ChatGPT Agent (Dots), Google’s Gemini Deep Research, Anthropic’s Claude Code, and Perplexity, with many more catalogued in our Bot Directory.

How to detect Grok Bot step by step

Step 1. Install Fingerprint on your website. You can start with a free account and start seeing data in minutes.

Step 2. Look for Grok Bot in your bot detection results. Using our Server API or MCP server, check for bot_type: "grok_bot" , or filter our dashboard for events with the bot name "Grok Bot".

When an unsigned Grok Bot appears, the detection response includes:

{ "bot": "bad", "bot_type": "grok_bot", "bot_info": { "category": "ai_agent", "provider": "xAI", "provider_url": "https://x.ai/bot", "name": "Grok Bot", "identity": "unknown", "confidence": "high" } }

Here’s how to interpret the result:

bot_type: "grok_bot" identifies automation inferred to be xAI’s Grok Bot.

identifies automation inferred to be xAI’s Grok Bot. category: "ai_agent" classifies the traffic as an AI agent.

classifies the traffic as an AI agent. identity: "unknown" means the agent is recognized, but no verifiable identity was presented.

means the agent is recognized, but no verifiable identity was presented. confidence reflects confidence in the inference and can be "high" , "medium" , or "low" .

Step 3. Apply rules and policies. Use our rules engine or your own system to decide what happens when Grok Bot reaches your site, whether that’s allowing it, adding friction on sensitive flows like login and checkout, or blocking it.

It’s worth noting that when we call unsigned Grok Bot a "bad" bot, it’s because it does not declare its identity. This classification does not, by itself, indicate malicious activity. You might choose to extend a verified agent the latitude you give a trusted partner, but an agent whose identity cannot be confirmed has to earn trust one action at a time.

Start detecting Grok Bot today

If you’re already a Fingerprint customer with Bot Detection, Grok Bot detection is included at no additional cost. Contact our support team to get started. (To protect our more algorithmically sensitive customers, some of whom require advance notice of model changes, we’re rolling this out on a staggered basis over the next couple of weeks.)

If you’re not yet a Fingerprint customer, you can start for free today and start detecting Grok Bot traffic, or talk to our team about how it fits into what you are building.