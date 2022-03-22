Shahed Nasser's Articles

Shahad is a full-stack developer with high expertise in web development. She also loves writing technical articles, as they help her learn, become better, and spread her knowledge in the hopes that it will help someone out there.
Discover how Fingerprint works, its use cases, and how to implement dark mode for remembering users’ preferences.
The four best NPM packages for browser fingerprinting. In this article, we compare options by looking at their popularity, updated date, package size and more.
Find out how to use Javascript techniques to determine if a website visitor is using incognito mode to access a page.