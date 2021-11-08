Ravi Bhanot's Articles

Senior Director, Customer Success

Ravi Bhanot leads the Customer Success team at Fingerprint, where he ensures customers—from startups to large enterprises—maximize the value of the platform. His team focuses on onboarding, product adoption, and account growth, while proactively managing customer health and renewals. Under his leadership, the team helps clients reduce fraud, improve user identification, and streamline login experiences. With nearly two decades of experience in Customer Success and Support, Ravi has helped build teams for multiple early stage start ups. Before Fingerprint, Ravi led teams at FOSSA, Leanplum and GoodData. Ravi holds a degree in Economics from UC Berkeley. He lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and loves travel, sneakers, art and basketball (die-hard Golden State Warriors fan).