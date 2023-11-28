Brian Davis's Articles

Head of Fraud at Dodgeball

As the Head of Fraud at Dodgeball, I am responsible for deploying the voice of the fraud community everywhere relevant. My role is to ensure we're always present, tuned in, and delivering real value where our community needs it most.

Dodgeball is the only in-product fraud orchestration platform that gives you visibility into users, tools, and impact, while enabling instant fraud integrations without engineering.

Before Dodgeball, I have worked across several different industries building fraud teams from scratch typically as the first fraud hire.