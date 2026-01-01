VPN detection_

VPN Detection for Fraud
Powered by Fingerprint

Detect VPNs & proxies and stop multi-accounting, regional promo abuse and policy evasion without impacting legitimate users.

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Why Fingerprint_

One API to detect VPN use across your platforms

See through VPNs and stop fraudulent actors in their tracks with Fingerprint. Check out our advanced VPN detection in action:

Stop multi-accounting fraud

See past VPNs and identify all visitors to stop fraudulent account creation and protect your revenue.

Prevent regional promo abuse

Analyze data to prevent location spoofing attempts that take advantage of regional promotions and pricing.

Detect & prevent ban evasions

Avoid fines by complying with location-based regulations by blocking users attempting to access your site when they shouldn't.

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Try to spoof your location

Fight Online Fraud CourseFingerprint Inc.
$100.00
01
Subtotal$100.00
Taxes$15.00
Total$115.00

We are offering purchasing power parity pricing.

Smart Signals_

Smart Signals for
VPN detection

Smart Signals give you 20+ bleeding-edge risk attributes to help you stop VPN-driven fraud at scale.

VPN Detection

Detect VPNs and the visitor's real timezone.

VPN Detection, signal 1 of 7
{
  "vpn": true,
  "vpn_confidence": "high",
  "vpn_origin_timezone": "America/Sao_Paulo",
  "vpn_origin_country": "BR",
  "vpn_methods": {
    "timezone_mismatch": true,
    "public_vpn": true,
    "auxiliary_mobile": false,
    "os_mismatch": false,
    "relay": false,
    "ml_prediction": false
  }
}

Case studies_

DreamHost stopped multi-accounting fraud and referral abuse with Fingerprint

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With Fingerprint, we're now able to really see an impact in the number of duplicate accounts we're able to detect. This reduces the need for heavy protections on legitimate signups and the need for manual reviews on signups.
Calvin SchneiderVP of Data Science @ DreamHost

$1 Billion +

in fraud losses prevented in the last 12 months_

7 Billion +

unique browsers and mobile devices identified annually_

100 Million +

real-time device intelligence API events per day_

Frequently
Asked Questions

A VPN hides a visitor's real location and identity and lets them rotate through clean IP addresses, which slips past rate limits and geolocation blocks. Fraudsters use that to create multiple accounts, take advantage of regional promotions and pricing meant for other markets, and get around location-based restrictions. It also lets someone who has been banned come back from a new IP address and evade the policy.

Ready to identify VPN traffic?

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