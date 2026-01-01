VPN detection_ VPN detection_
VPN Detection for Fraud
Powered by Fingerprint VPN Detection for Fraud
Powered by Fingerprint
Detect VPNs & proxies and stop multi-accounting, regional promo abuse and policy evasion without impacting legitimate users. Detect VPNs & proxies and stop multi-accounting, regional promo abuse and policy evasion without impacting legitimate users.
Why Fingerprint_
One API to detect VPN use across your platforms One API to detect VPN use across your platforms
See through VPNs and stop fraudulent actors in their tracks with Fingerprint. Check out our advanced VPN detection in action:
Stop multi-accounting fraud Stop multi-accounting fraud
See past VPNs and identify all visitors to stop fraudulent account creation and protect your revenue. See past VPNs and identify all visitors to stop fraudulent account creation and protect your revenue.
Prevent regional promo abuse Prevent regional promo abuse
Analyze data to prevent location spoofing attempts that take advantage of regional promotions and pricing. Analyze data to prevent location spoofing attempts that take advantage of regional promotions and pricing.
Detect & prevent ban evasions Detect & prevent ban evasions
Avoid fines by complying with location-based regulations by blocking users attempting to access your site when they shouldn't. Avoid fines by complying with location-based regulations by blocking users attempting to access your site when they shouldn't.
Try to spoof your locationTry to spoof your location
Claim a regional discount, then turn on a VPN and try again. Fingerprint compares your IP location with your timezone and device to catch it.
We are offering purchasing power parity pricing.
Smart Signals_
Smart Signals for
VPN detection Advanced risk indicators
for confident fraud decisions
Smart Signals give you 20+ bleeding-edge risk attributes to help you stop VPN-driven fraud at scale. Smart Signals give you 20+ bleeding-edge risk attributes to help you stop VPN-driven fraud at scale.
VPN Detection
Detect VPNs and the visitor's real timezone.Detect VPNs and the visitor's real timezone.
{
"vpn": true,
"vpn_confidence": "high",
"vpn_origin_timezone": "America/Sao_Paulo",
"vpn_origin_country": "BR",
"vpn_methods": {
"timezone_mismatch": true,
"public_vpn": true,
"auxiliary_mobile": false,
"os_mismatch": false,
"relay": false,
"ml_prediction": false
}
}
Case studies_
DreamHost stopped multi-accounting fraud and referral abuse with Fingerprint DreamHost stopped multi-accounting fraud and referral abuse with Fingerprint
$1 Billion +
7 Billion +
100 Million +