Cloned App Detection
Identify if a request is coming from a cloned application. (Android only)
Block suspicious users, reduce fraud losses, and enhance trusted user experiences on mobile devices.
Concise documentation with code examples to get up and running within minutes. Check out our documentation here.
Combine accurate device identification with proximity insights to link co-located devices and uncover hidden fraud patterns.
Dig deeper into anonymous users' mobile-specific signals like cloned application and jailbroken device detection.
Our SDKs allow developers to easily integrate Fingerprint's device intelligence platform with their mobile apps.
Everything Fingerprint supports on browser is supported on mobile devices as well.
A unique string of characters that changes with every request that can be used to query our Server API and get information about specific requests.
Associate identification events with your internal identifiers and use the LinkedID to store sessionIDs, purchaseIDs, loginIDs and more.
The API response includes IP address, location, visitorID timestamps, and detection confidence.
Identify if a request is coming from a cloned application. (Android only)
Identify if a request is coming from a jailbroken device. (iOS only)
Identify if a request is coming from a Frida application. (iOS only)
Indicates the exact time a device was reset to its factory settings.
Indicates if the user has spoofed the location of their mobile device.
Indicates if the user is using a VPN to conceal their identity.
Indicates if the user is using a VPN to conceal their identity.
Indicates if the user has tampered with the request.
Detects when a visitor is using an iOS simulator rather than a real iPhone or iPad. (iOS only)
Start accurately identifying the anonymous traffic visiting your app in less than 10 minutes.Get Started
Detect fraud faster with Proximity ID — Fingerprint’s new location-based signal that links co-located mobile devices and enhances device identification accuracy.
Understand the risks of jailbroken phones to mobile app security, why users jailbreak, and how to protect your services with detection.
Understand Android emulators and tampering methods, their impact on businesses, and how device intelligence aids detection.
Stay ahead of the latest browser privacy changes from Apple and Google. Discover how these updates impact fingerprinting in Safari 17 and third-party cookies.