The Device Intelligence Platform_

Stop fraud before
it impacts your users

Combine persistent identification and device signals to proactively identify suspicious visitors before they act.

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Trusted by fraud & risk teams at 6,000+ companies

Checkout.com
Dropbox
Western Union
Booking.com
U.S. Bank
TikTok
PayGlocal
Binance

Persistent identification across Incognito, VPNs and device resets

Find and stop fraud

Differentiate potential fraud and trusted users with actionable insights. Get 20+ browser, network and device signals.

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Identify all anonymous visitors

Create a reliable identifier for each anonymous visitor that stays for months or years. The ID persists even when browsers are updated, IPs are changed or VPNs are used.

Fraud prevention without friction

Increase account and transaction protections without adding friction for trusted users. Use Fingerprint to optimize UX and stop fraud faster.

Detect authorized AI agents

Identify AI agents with 100% certainty through our signed agent ecosystem. Fine tune how you handle different agentic traffic types while stopping fraud and abuse.

The leading device intelligence platform

$1 Billion +

in fraud losses prevented
in the last 12 months_

7 Billion +

unique browsers and mobile
devices identified annually_

100 Million +

real-time device intelligence
API events per day_

Dropbox

We are happy with the account takeover attacks we could stop. Without Fingerprint it would have been much harder for us to identify these fraudsters.

Prashanth Yerramilli

Manager Platform Abuse

@ Dropbox

Account Takeover Prevention_

Booking.com

Fingerprint provides clear device-level signals we can use to prevent fraud and reduce losses, while also enabling smoother customer journeys. It acts as a fraud detector and a trust enabler.

Andreas Zodhiates

Head of Payment Fraud

@ Booking

Payment Fraud Prevention_

Trustpilot

“Device fingerprinting is a crucial element of our multi-layered fraud detection systems - which we continuously evolve to outpace new threats from bad actors.”

Sona Pakhchanyan

Senior Applied AI Manager

@ Trustpilot

Review Fraud Prevention_

Skipify

“Fingerprint is completely powering Skipify’s device recognition feature. it allows us to unify the returning shopper experience across all of our products - including those third-party iframes.”

Melissa Rowlands

Lead Software Engineer

@ Skipify

Enhancing Authentication_

Make fraud detection
invisible to good users

Lower Fraud Losses

Identify the device before the transaction to avoid fraudulent chargeback losses.

Friction-less for real users

Identify devices in the background to ensure trusted users can authenticate without friction.

Fewer false positives

Industry leading identification accuracy allows you to identify with confidence.

One API, any stack

Add Fingerprint to your existing fraud prevention stack with just an API call.

Make industry leading device intelligence the standard.

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