The Device Intelligence Platform_
Stop fraud before
it impacts your users
Combine persistent identification and device signals to proactively identify suspicious visitors before they act.
Trusted by fraud & risk teams at 6,000+ companies
Persistent identification across
Incognito,
VPNs and device resets
Find and stop fraud
Differentiate potential fraud and trusted users with actionable insights. Get 20+ browser, network and device signals.
Identify all anonymous visitors
Create a reliable identifier for each anonymous visitor that stays for months or years. The ID persists even when browsers are updated, IPs are changed or VPNs are used.
Fraud prevention without friction
Increase account and transaction protections without adding friction for trusted users. Use Fingerprint to optimize UX and stop fraud faster.
Detect authorized AI agents
Identify AI agents with 100% certainty through our signed agent ecosystem. Fine tune how you handle different agentic traffic types while stopping fraud and abuse.
The leading device intelligence platform
$1 Billion +
in fraud losses prevented
in the last 12 months_
7 Billion +
unique browsers and mobile
devices identified annually_
100 Million +
real-time device intelligence
API events per day_
We are happy with the account takeover attacks we could stop. Without Fingerprint it would have been much harder for us to identify these fraudsters.
Prashanth Yerramilli
Manager Platform Abuse
@ Dropbox
Account Takeover Prevention_
Fingerprint provides clear device-level signals we can use to prevent fraud and reduce losses, while also enabling smoother customer journeys. It acts as a fraud detector and a trust enabler.
Andreas Zodhiates
Head of Payment Fraud
@ Booking
Payment Fraud Prevention_
“Device fingerprinting is a crucial element of our multi-layered fraud detection systems - which we continuously evolve to outpace new threats from bad actors.”
Sona Pakhchanyan
Senior Applied AI Manager
@ Trustpilot
Review Fraud Prevention_
“Fingerprint is completely powering Skipify’s device recognition feature. it allows us to unify the returning shopper experience across all of our products - including those third-party iframes.”
Melissa Rowlands
Lead Software Engineer
@ Skipify
Enhancing Authentication_
Make fraud detection
invisible to good users
Lower Fraud Losses
Identify the device before the transaction to avoid fraudulent chargeback losses.
Friction-less for real users
Identify devices in the background to ensure trusted users can authenticate without friction.
Fewer false positives
Industry leading identification accuracy allows you to identify with confidence.
One API, any stack
Add Fingerprint to your existing fraud prevention stack with just an API call.