We are happy with the account takeover attacks we could stop. Without Fingerprint it would have been much harder for us to identify these fraudsters. Prashanth Yerramilli Manager Platform Abuse @ Dropbox Account Takeover Prevention_

Fingerprint provides clear device-level signals we can use to prevent fraud and reduce losses, while also enabling smoother customer journeys. It acts as a fraud detector and a trust enabler. Andreas Zodhiates Head of Payment Fraud @ Booking Payment Fraud Prevention_

“Device fingerprinting is a crucial element of our multi-layered fraud detection systems - which we continuously evolve to outpace new threats from bad actors.” Sona Pakhchanyan Senior Applied AI Manager @ Trustpilot Review Fraud Prevention_