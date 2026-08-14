The best fraud prevention and risk conferences [late 2026 - early 2027]

There is a lot of variation among the types of "fraud and risk conferences" that exist around the world.

Do you want strategies for protecting revenue in e-commerce platforms? Or learn new techniques for stopping bot attacks in banking and fintech? Hear executive-level perspectives and roundtables with fraud industry leaders? Or learn bleeding-edge engineering tactics to help your team prevent multi-accounting, promo abuse, and account takeover?

No matter your role or industry, if you're looking for events that can give you the best insights for detecting and deterring fraud in the digital realm, we've got you covered.

Here's our rundown of the best fraud prevention and risk conferences coming up in late 2026 and early 2027, broken out by industry focus. We hope these events give you new learnings to help you stay ahead of the emerging threats and challenges in modern fraud defense.

📍 Visit fingerprint.com/events for an up-to-date view of where you can find us in person, along with upcoming and on-demand webinars.

E-commerce and merchant fraud

These conferences delve into the most pressing fraud and risk challenges facing merchants, retailers, ecommerce platforms, financial institutions, and payment processing providers. Topics covered may include payment fraud, chargebacks and dispute management, policy and returns abuse, promo and coupon stacking, account takeovers, login and checkout security, and the growing question of how to handle agentic traffic while protecting real users and accounts.

Pricing: MRC tiers by membership status and company type, with merchants paying substantially less than solution providers. Merchant Fraud Alliance pricing varies depending how early you book. MPE offers free merchant passes.

Event Dates Location Link MRC San Diego (members only) Sept 14–16, 2026 Hyatt Regency Mission Bay, San Diego, CA merchantriskcouncil.org Merchant Fraud Alliance Oct 6–7, 2026 Convene Willis Tower, Chicago, IL merchantfraudalliance.com MRC Dublin (members only) Nov 2–4, 2026 Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin, Ireland merchantriskcouncil.org Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE) Mar 9–11, 2027 InterContinental Berlin, Germany merchantpaymentsecosystem.com MRC Vegas Mar 15–18, 2027 ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV merchantriskcouncil.org MRC London Apr 26–28, 2027 InterContinental London – The O2, UK merchantriskcouncil.org

Marketplaces and platform risk

Multi-sided platforms have a distinct threat model, and Marketplace Risk is the only conference series built entirely around it. The recurring themes are fake and duplicate account creation, seller onboarding and KYB, listing and inventory fraud, buyer-seller collusion, off-platform disintermediation, review manipulation, and the trust-and-safety policy work that sits alongside all of it. Sessions are short and workshop-shaped rather than keynote-driven, and the attendee mix leans toward trust and safety leads, risk and compliance managers, and platform operations people at marketplaces, gig platforms, sharing-economy companies, and social commerce apps. Legal and policy titles are unusually well represented compared to the merchant events.

Pricing: Marketplace Risk uses tiers for pricing, with variation depending on the industry, sponsorship status, and role. They offer coupons and scholarship rates, as well.

Event Dates Location Link Marketplace Risk New York Sept 14–16, 2026 Jay Conference Bryant Park, New York, NY marketplacerisk.com/new-york-conference Digital Risk Summit São Paulo Oct 13–15, 2026 Grand Mercure Vila Olímpia, São Paulo, Brazil marketplacerisk.com/sao-summit Marketplace Risk Global Summit Nov 2–3, 2026 The Aon Centre, London, UK marketplacerisk.com/global-summit Marketplace Risk Management Conference May 11–13, 2027 Convene, 40 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA marketplacerisk.com/conference

Fintech and payments

Fraud, identity, and increasingly agentic-AI risk are among the biggest agenda tracks at fintech and payments conferences like Money20/20. The Money20/20 Americas event expects over 11,000 attendees, with 1 out of 3 from the C-suite, demonstrating both an executive-level attendee profile as well as a large number of partnership opportunities and insights across industries like banks, payments, tech, retail, startups, and more.

Pricing: Nearly all of them offer heavily discounted or free passes for qualifying banks, credit unions, retailers, and early-stage startups — Money20/20 has a free hosted-buyer program for banks and retailers.

Event Dates Location Link Money20/20 USA Oct 18–21, 2026 The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas, NV us.money2020.com Money20/20 Asia Apr 27–29, 2027 Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand asia.money2020.com Money20/20 Europe Jun 8–10, 2027 RAI Amsterdam, Netherlands europe.money2020.com

Identity and authentication

These events are focused on the core themes of bot detection and fake-account prevention through the lens of identity verification, digital credentials, and continuous authentication. Topics and talks may focus on passkeys and phishing-resistant logins, deepfake prevention, verifiable credentials and digital wallets, eIDAS 2.0 in Europe, and non-human and agentic identity, meaning how you authenticate and authorize an AI agent acting on a user's behalf. The audience is more technical, with tracks that appeal to roles like identity architects, product managers, security strategists, IAM practitioners, CISOs, and engineers.

Pricing: Gartner summits are the priciest, although they do offer one free pass per three paid. Authenticate and Identiverse gate pricing behind registration, and Identiverse offers 10–20% team discounts at three, five, and ten attendees plus up to 20 CPE credits.

Event Dates Location Link Authenticate U.S. (FIDO Alliance) Oct 19–21, 2026 Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, CA authenticatecon.com Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit Dec 7–9, 2026 Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, NV gartner.com Gartner IAM Summit EMEA Mar 8–9, 2027 InterContinental London – The O2, UK gartner.com Identiverse Jun 28–Jul 1, 2027 Mandalay Bay Resort, Las Vegas, NV identiverse.com

Trust and safety, research, and cybercrime

These are more academic and research-oriented events, often where the content is peer-reviewed or policy-driven rather than vendor-led. Stanford's Trust & Safety Research Conference draws academics, policy staff, and the more research-minded practitioners from large platforms who want to join sessions on platform accountability, AI-driven abuse, coordinated inauthentic behavior, and online-harms research. The 2026 program at the APWG eCrime Symposium includes a track on AI as a cybercrime catalyst and autonomous fraud operations.

Pricing: TSRC runs $200–$350 for academic, civil society, and government attendees and $650–$800 for industry, with registration closing September 20, 2026. APWG eCrime is a flat $350.

Event Dates Location Link Trust & Safety Research Conference (TSRC) Oct 1–2, 2026 Stanford University Alumni Center, Stanford, CA tip.fsi.stanford.edu APWG eCrime Symposium Nov 2–6, 2026 InterContinental Lisbon, Portugal apwg.org

Note: The largest dedicated trust and safety event, TrustCon 2026, took place in July in San Francisco. Their 2027 event date has not yet been announced.

Affiliate, igaming, and gambling

These are large-scale conferences with a wide range of attendee profiles — from practitioner sessions with technical specifics to C-suite and executive-level perspectives. Topics and areas of focus for igaming and gambling include multi-accounting, bonus and promo abuse, sign-up offer farming, ban evasion, arbitrage and matched-betting rings, affiliate traffic fraud, KYC and age verification, and responsible-gaming compliance and regulatory risks. For affiliate-themed events, invalid traffic, click fraud, cookie stuffing, incentivized-traffic misrepresentation, and attribution manipulation are all core conference talk tracks and discussion themes.

Pricing: There is a wide range of pricing across these conferences. SBC does offer a free expo pass and complimentary passes for operators, affiliates, and regulators, with paid conference tiers, as well. The affiliate events range based on registration date, membership status, and standard and premium tiers.

Event Dates Location Link SBC Summit Sept 29 – Oct 1, 2026 Feira Internacional de Lisboa & MEO Arena, Lisbon, Portugal sbcevents.com/sbc-summit IAB Annual Leadership Meeting Feb 1–3, 2027 JW Marriott Hill Country, San Antonio, TX iab.com SBC Summit Rio Mar 2–4, 2027 Riocentro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil sbcevents.com/sbc-summit-rio SBC Summit Europe Apr 19–21, 2027 RAI Amsterdam, Netherlands sbcevents.com/sbc-summit-europe i-Con (Island Conference) May 27–28, 2027 Limassol, Cyprus island-conference.com SBC Summit Canada Jun 15–17, 2027 Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Canada sbcevents.com/sbc-summit-canada

Note: SBC Summit Americas is confirmed to return to Fort Lauderdale in 2027 but dates are still listed as TBA.

Financial crime, AML, and scam prevention

These events are aimed at fraud defense in traditional regulated financial institutions and compliance functions in banking and finance. Topics covered include synthetic identity, account takeover, authorized push payment (APP) scams, mule account detection, and AI-generated fraud. For engineers and fraud analysts who are working at a bank, a neobank, a lender, or a payments company, this section will feel more relevant than the merchant or marketplace tracks.

These types of events can vary widely in format and feel. ISMG's Fraud Prevention Summit and the Datos Insights Financial Crime & Cybersecurity Forum are curated, practitioner-gated events where vendors can only attend by sponsoring. Millennium Alliance's GRC Assembly is invitation-only and C-suite-restricted, aimed at global chief risk and compliance officers. Intellect's Fraud FS Summit is a single-day, single-plenary, press-closed session for heads of fraud and financial crime at UK banks.

Pricing: Millennium Alliance is fully hosted for delegates (members). The credentialing conferences charge varying rates, depending on membership, pass type, and sector.

Event Dates Location Link Financial Crime & Cybersecurity Forum (Datos Insights) Sept 15–16, 2026 The Westin, Charlotte, NC datos-insights.com Fraud FS Summit (Intellect) Oct 15, 2026 London, UK intellectfs.com ACFE Fraud Conference Canada Nov 15–17, 2026 Montreal, Canada and Virtual fraudconference.com Enterprise GRC Assembly (Millennium Alliance) Feb 9–10, 2027 Location TBC mill-all.com

Dates, locations, and pricing were verified against organizer websites in August 2026. Conferences shift details often, especially pricing tiers and 2027 dates that haven't been announced yet, so always confirm on the organizer's site.

Where you'll find us on the road

Our team will be at many of the listed events above. You can stop by our booth, attend executive roundtables and presentations, and catch technical talks from our engineers and product experts.

Visit fingerprint.com/events for our full current conference schedule, plus a rundown of our upcoming and on-demand webinars.

We can't wait to see you out there!