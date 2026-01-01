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AI Agent Readiness Assessment

Are you ready for the next
wave of agentic traffic?

In about 7 minutes, see how your team stacks up on recognizing agentic traffic, detecting threats, and ensuring trust and control, and get a customized report highlighting your readiness and next steps.

Start the assessment
  • ~7 min
  • 15 questions
  • 5 pillars
How it works

How this readiness assessment works

  1. 01 Step 1

    Answer 15 questions across five categories

    About 7 minutes, no prep needed. Answer based on what you have in place today.

  2. 02 Step 2

    See your personalized readiness score

    See your overall score and readiness level the moment you finish.

  3. 03 Step 3

    Get a custom report built around your answers

    Download a personalized readout with guidance and practical tips to help you improve.

FAQ

About 7 minutes: 15 questions, plus 2 quick ones about your role and business.

Get your personalized
AI agent readiness score

Start the assessment