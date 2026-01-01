AI Agent Readiness Assessment
Are you ready for the next
wave of agentic traffic?
In about 7 minutes, see how your team stacks up on recognizing agentic traffic, detecting threats, and ensuring trust and control, and get a customized report highlighting your readiness and next steps.
Start the assessment
- ~7 min
- 15 questions
- 5 pillars
How it works
How this readiness assessment works
- 01 Step 1
Answer 15 questions across five categories
About 7 minutes, no prep needed. Answer based on what you have in place today.
- 02 Step 2
See your personalized readiness score
See your overall score and readiness level the moment you finish.
- 03 Step 3
Get a custom report built around your answers
Download a personalized readout with guidance and practical tips to help you improve.
FAQ
About 7 minutes: 15 questions, plus 2 quick ones about your role and business.