About DNA Racing: A high-stakes racing game built for a niche, high-value community DNA Racing is a Web3 racing platform that lets players mint racers as NFTs, enter tournaments, and compete for real prize money. It's a small but fiercely dedicated community with around 150 daily active users and 250 monthly active users. What the platform lacks in scale, it makes up for in intensity; players are highly sophisticated, and many come from technical or analytical backgrounds. On average, they spend $5,000 a month on the platform. For a community that invests real time and real money into competition, fairness is the foundation the entire platform is built on.

The challenge: A free onboarding program was overrun by fraud To help new players get started, the platform built a "trainer program"—a free onboarding flow that lets anyone connect a wallet or sign up with email or social login, mint a free racer, and compete in a real, paid tournament at no cost. It was a great acquisition tool, but it had a serious blind spot: before Fingerprint, the platform had no reliable way to tell whether a signup was a genuine new player or the same bad actor coming back again and again through multiple accounts or bot signups. "It was really hard to detect if users were creating multiple accounts, botting signups—any of that kind of activity—before Fingerprint," the founder explained. Beyond fraudulent signups, the platform faced a more advanced threat inside the game itself: players creating extra accounts to manipulate competitive results. They pitted their strongest assets against deliberately weak ones on secondary accounts to inflate rankings and climb the leaderboard unfairly. In a game where money and reputation are on the line, that kind of manipulation strikes directly at player trust.

The solution: Catching fraud at signup and inside the game The platform implemented Fingerprint to identify duplicate and bot-driven signups coming through its free trainer program, and to flag the device- and risky signal patterns behind leaderboard manipulation. Rollout was handled entirely by the development team, with no reported friction. "I've never heard a complaint about Fingerprint, and I hear complaints about everything," the founder said. Fingerprint gave the platform visibility it never had before: the ability to distinguish real, unique players from bad-faith signups and coordinated multi-accounting, without disrupting the free, low-friction onboarding experience that made the trainer program valuable in the first place. The impact: Likely fraudulent signups dropped 93% overnight The results were immediate and clear. Before Fingerprint, the platform averaged 80 signups a day through its free trainer program, but most were fake. After implementation, the fraud disappeared and the platform was left with the same 5 legitimate signups a day it always had. "Out of those 80 signups we were averaging a day, 75 of them were garbage," the founder said.

80 Daily signups before Fingerprint 75 Fraudulent signups caught 93% Decrease in fraudulent signups

Beyond the numbers, Fingerprint changed the culture around fraud on the platform. The founder now openly challenges players in Discord to try to beat the platform's fraud detection and slip through a second account. So far, no one has succeeded. "I tell people all the time: 'go ahead, go try to make a new account.' It's not going to work, because they can't," he said. "The integrity of the game is one of the biggest and most important things. People are spending big money on this. They want to know their stuff is safe." That confidence translates directly into revenue. "[Good fraud prevention] increases the user's confidence in the game, and it makes them more confident in their spend," the founder said. "They're willing to invest more into the game because they feel like it's fair, and they know we're going to take action to prevent fraud, to prevent bots, and people trying to stat pad." Why it matters: Trust is the product For a platform where the average player spends thousands of dollars a month, integrity is the core value proposition. By closing the door on fake signups and in-game manipulation, Fingerprint helped the platform: Protect the free onboarding program that drives new player acquisition

Preserve leaderboard integrity and player trust in competitive outcomes

Strengthen player confidence and spend, turning fraud prevention into a revenue driver The founder has since recommended Fingerprint to other Web3 gaming projects facing the same challenges. "If you've got people minting stuff all day long, you need this," he said.