Robodex About

About

The Fingerprint Robodex lists bots Fingerprint can detect. It’s not an exhaustive list, as more bots are continuously added. If you have a bot, you can test it against the Web Bot Auth spec and submit it to be included in the Robodex using the form within Fingerprint.

Filter or select a bot to view more details, copy prompts to detect them in your apps, or share with team members.