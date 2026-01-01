Robodex
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  1. Robodex
  2. About

About

The Fingerprint Robodex lists bots Fingerprint can detect. It’s not an exhaustive list, as more bots are continuously added. If you have a bot, you can test it against the Web Bot Auth spec and submit it to be included in the Robodex using the form within Fingerprint.

Filter or select a bot to view more details, copy prompts to detect them in your apps, or share with team members.

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