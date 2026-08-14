Natasha Fulbright's Articles

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Natasha Fulbright

Role

VP of Marketing

Bio

Natasha Fulbright is VP of Marketing at Fingerprint, where she leads the company’s marketing strategy and growth as it scales toward its next stage. She brings more than 20 years of experience building high-performing teams and driving growth across high-growth technology companies and global organizations. Previously, Natasha served as VP of Growth at Torq and CVP of Marketing at Pax8, where she helped drive significant revenue growth, scale teams, and build category-leading brands. She is passionate about bold marketing and creating experiences that make companies stand out.

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August 14, 2026

The best fraud prevention and risk conferences [late 2026 - early 2027]

Explore the top fraud prevention and risk conferences for late 2026–early 2027, organized by industry: e-commerce, marketplaces, fintech, identity, trust & safety, igaming, and financial crime.