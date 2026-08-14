Natasha Fulbright's Articles

VP of Marketing

Natasha Fulbright is VP of Marketing at Fingerprint, where she leads the company’s marketing strategy and growth as it scales toward its next stage. She brings more than 20 years of experience building high-performing teams and driving growth across high-growth technology companies and global organizations. Previously, Natasha served as VP of Growth at Torq and CVP of Marketing at Pax8, where she helped drive significant revenue growth, scale teams, and build category-leading brands. She is passionate about bold marketing and creating experiences that make companies stand out.